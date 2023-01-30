NEW ORLEANS — The University of South Dakota men’s and women’s cross country teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors as announced by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Coyote men combined for a 3.33 cumulative team GPA with three individuals, Daniel Ayoroa, Charlie Babcock and Seth Fey, posting 4.0 GPA’s during the fall semester. Seven of the eight Summit League teams made the list that included 216 teams.

