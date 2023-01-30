NEW ORLEANS — The University of South Dakota men’s and women’s cross country teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors as announced by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Coyote men combined for a 3.33 cumulative team GPA with three individuals, Daniel Ayoroa, Charlie Babcock and Seth Fey, posting 4.0 GPA’s during the fall semester. Seven of the eight Summit League teams made the list that included 216 teams.
South Dakota’s women combined for a 3.59 team cumulative GPA and finished as one of 249 teams to earn the honor. Eight of the nine Summit teams made the list. Isabelle Bricker, Abrielle Jirele, Abby Ripperda, Alexus Sindelar and Reese Young-Oestman all earned 4.0 GPA’s during the fall semester.
To be eligible for All-Academic team status, a program must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher and have at least five runners start at an NCAA Regional.
