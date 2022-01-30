BROOKINGS — Ashton Witte, Zach Struck and Breck Hirrschoff each scored twice to lead the Brookings Rangers to a 13-0 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Witte also had five assists for Brookings. Hirrschoff added three assists in the victory.
Kade Brecher made eight saves for the Rangers. Keenan Wagner made 33 stops for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Aberdeen for a weekend set, Feb. 4-5.
Sioux Falls II 3, Yankton 2
Sioux Falls II rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 3-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Marcus Halling, Cooper Goehring and Mason Schramm each had a goal for Sioux Falls.
Taten Benson and Dawson Vellek each scored for Yankton. Cory Lucht and Reagan Wenisch each had an assist.
Ian Pattison stopped 12 shots in goal in the win. Keenan Wagner made 40 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Girls
Brookings 6, Yankton 1
BROOKINGS — Savannah Barber scored four goals to lead Brookings past Yankton 6-1 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
Miyah Foerster and Ava Kahle also scored for Brookings. Barber also had an assist in the victory.
Ryleigh Weidenbach scored for Yankton.
Aletha Baker made seven saves and Rorii Quam had two stops for Brookings. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 20 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts a weekend set with Rushmore, Feb. 5-6.
Sioux Falls 11, Yankton 0
Lilly Moon scored four goals to lead Sioux Falls past Yankton 11-0 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Zoe Gorra scored twice in the victory.
Eva Ramm stopped four shots in goal for Sioux Falls. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 31 saves for Yankton.
Bantam
A: Brookings 7, Yankton 3
BROOKINGS — Riley Linstad scored twice and three other Rangers had two points each as Brookings downed Yankton 7-3 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Andrew Hahn, Masen Holen and Jay Harris each had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Jack Pedersen posted two goals and an assist for Yankton. Dawsn Thoms had a goal and an assist. Easton Vellek added two assists for the Miracle.
Ryder Anderson made 19 saves for Brookings. Luke Moeller stopped 27 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls on Feb. 5.
B: Brookings 2, Yankton 1
BROOKINGS — Miles Gerlach and Connor Buckley each scored to lead Brookings past Yankton 2-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
For Yankton, Cooper Larsen scored off a pass from Oliver Crandall.
Paxtyn Pottorff made 16 saves in goal for Brookings. Ryan Turner stopped 17 shots for Yankton.
