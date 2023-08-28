Abe O’Brien and Jace Sedlacek each found the endzone twice, and the Yankton defense did the rest, as the Bucks blanked Pierre 28-0 in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
O’Brien caught four passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Sedlacek finished with 23 carries for 112 yards and two scores. Tate Beste was 13-of-24 passing for 213 yards and two scores, and had four carries for 21 yards, in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.