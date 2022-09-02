CROFTON, Neb. — In the first meeting since 1999, Bloomfield rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to claim a 28-10 victory over Crofton in prep football action, Friday in Crofton.
Bloomfield moved to 8-man after the 1999 season. This is Crofton’s first season competing in 8-man.
Brock Jeannoutot rushed for 81 yards and a score, and Wiley Ziegler rushed for 78 yards and a score for Bloomfield. Braeden Guenther also had a touchdown run for the Bees.
Wyatt Tramp rushed for 76 yards and a score for Crofton. Simon McFarland rushed for 51 yards and passed for 45 yards.
Defensively, Mason Mackeprang had a hand in 13 tackles and Ziegler had a team-high seven solo stops (12 total tackles) for Bloomfield. Brock Jeannoutot and Ian Kuchar each had a hand in 11 tackles in the win.
Tramp had a hand in 11 tackles for Crofton. Garret Bushkamp had a hand in nine stops. Crofton also recorded a safety.
Bloomfield, 2-0, opens the home portion of its season against Tri County Northeast on Sept. 9. Crofton hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Sept. 9.
BLOOMFIELD (2-0) 8 6 6 8 — 28
CROFTON (1-1) 10 0 0 0 — 10
F-FA-M 34, Avon 24
AVON — Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion built a 22-0 halftime lead as the Phoenix downed Avon 34-24 in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Tschetter finished with 136 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Phoenix. Maddox Kihne rushed for 91 yards and a score, and caught four passes for 36 yards and a score. Evan Scharberg caught two passes for 94 yards and a score. Matt Hagen added a touchdown catch in the win.
Kihne picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, to lead the Phoenix defense. Scharberg had a team-high 16 tackles. Dom Grear made 10 stops on the night.
Cade Faulkner rushed for a team-high 78 yards for Avon. Noah Watchorn, Paxton Bierema and Jaden Stahl each rushed for a score.
Cody Soukup had nine tackles, seven solo and two for loss, for Avon. Kley Heumiller had two sacks and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. Bierema picked off two passes. The Avon defense also recorded a safety.
F-FA-M 14 8 6 6 — 34
AVON 0 0 22 2 — 24
Viborg-Hurley 20, Canistota 14
CANISTOTA — Viborg-Hurley built a 20-8 halftime lead and held on for a 20-14 victory over Canistota in prep football action on Friday.
Luke Campbell had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch for Viborg-Hurley. Chance Schoellerman was 3-for-3 passing for 35 yards and a score, and rushed for a team-high 107 yards. Jacob Graves had an 82-yard kickoff return for touchdown to cap the Cougar scoring.
Tage Ortman passed for 105 yards and a score, and rushed for a touchdown for Canistota.
George Johnson made seven stops and Gage Goettertz had three sacks for Viborg-Hurley. Garrett Dangel and Rafe Goettertz each had a sack in the victory.
Noah Kleinsasser made 11 tackles, including two for loss, for Canistota. Ty Merrill had nine stops, including two for loss, and an interception.
VIBORG-HURLEY 14 6 0 0 — 20
CANISTOTA 0 8 0 6 — 14
Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Andrew Jones threw for three first-half scores, helping power Hartington Cedar Catholic to a 33-3 rout of Aquinas Catholic in prep football action on Friday.
Jones was 8-of-11 passing for 117 yards and three scores, and rushed for a score for Cedar Catholic. Ty Thoene rushed for 59 yards and a score. Grant Arens had four catches for 79 yards and two scores, and rushed for 41 yards. Keaton Steffen added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Spencer Albers had a hand in 11 stops for Cedar Catholic. Jay Steffen and Jaelen Lammers each had a hand in eight stops.
Kailer Pohl’s 22-yard field goal was the lone scoring for Aquinas.
A.J. Oltmer and Jakob Kavan each had seven tackles for Aquinas.
Cedar Catholic, 2-0, makes its first road trip of the season on Sept. 9, heading to Yutan. Aquinas, 0-2, hosts Lincoln Lutheran on Sept. 10.
AQUINAS (0-2) 0 0 3 0 — 3
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-0) 7 13 0 13 — 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson rolled past Sioux Valley 50-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Elk Point improves to 3-0, while Sioux Valley falls to 2-1.
Ben Swatek rushed for 187 yards and two scores, and had a 19-yard touchdown catch for EPJ. Lucas Hueser rushed for 99 yards and two scores. Hunter Geary and Jake Gale each had a rushing touchdown. Noah McDermott was 4-for-4 passing for 92 yards and a score in the victory.
Lane Liebsch led Sioux Valley with eight tackles defensively. Brock Christoperson, Boden Schiller, and Donovan Rose added six apiece.
Garrett Merkley and Gavin Jacobs each had four tackles for EPJ.
Elk Point travels to McCook Central/Montrose next Friday at 7 p.m. while Sioux Valley travels to Hill City.
SIOUX VALLEY (2-1) — 0 0 0 0 — 0
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (3-0) 21 29 0 0 — 50
MVP 50, TDAACDC 0
MOUNT VERNON — Four different Mount Vernon-Plankinton players rushed for 50 yards or more as the Titans toppled Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian 50-0 in football action on Friday.
Drew Gerlach rushed for 106 yards to lead MVP. Brady Fox had 80 yards.
Reid Rus had a hand in five tackles for MVP. Daniel Laufman had two tackles for loss.
Hunter Loeffler led TDAACDC with 51 yards rushing.
The Titans, 3-0, hosts Jim River on Sept. 9 as MVP celebrates homecoming. TDAACDC, 2-1, hosts Wagner for the Andes Central homecoming on Sept. 9.
TDAACDC (2-1) 0 0 0 — 0
MVP (3-0) 30 14 6 — 50
Jim River 18, Miller 0
MENNO — The Jim River Trappers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to defeat Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers 18-0 here Friday night.
MHH actually outgained Jim River 206-186 in the contest, but the Trappers took advantage of three turnovers by the Rustlers.
Jim River quarterback Kadeyn Ulmer had a rushing and passing touchdown apiece. He scored on a one yard run to give the Trappers a 6-0 lead, then completed a 21-yard pass to Ajay Herrboldt for 21 yards to go up 12-0.
Ulmer was 10-of-16 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown. He added 50 yards on the ground to lead the Trappers.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold plays as Lead-Deadwood next Friday.
Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8
BURKE — Alcester-Hudson used a great defensive effort to defeat Burke 30-8 here Friday night.
The Cubs improve to 3-0 on the season, while Burke falls to 0-3.
The Cubs were led by Evan Brown’s two rushing touchdowns. He had 12 carries for 42 yards.
Jose Lopez was Alcester-Hudson’s leading rusher with 147 yards on 17 carries. He added a score early in the fourth quarter to give Alcester-Hudson a 24-0 lead.
For Burke, Sawyer Tietgen had 62 yards on eight carries.
Overall, Alcester-Hudson outgained Burke 427-165. The difference rushing was 350-145, as the Cubs averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Garretson next Friday, while Burke hosts Colome next Friday.
Flandreau 8, Parker 2
PARKER — Lane Johanson scored the only touchdown of the game for Flandreau on an interception return as the Fliers defeated the Parker Pheasants 8-2 here Friday night.
Flandreau improves to 1-2 while Parker falls to 0-3.
Johanson picked off Ray Travnicek’s pass at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter. Flandreau scored the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
Parker would get a safety with 7:35 remaining to get the score to 8-2, but neither offense scored.
In total, Parker gained 188 yards of offense compared to Flandreau’s 174.
Pheasants quarterback Ray Travnicek threw four interceptions in the contest. Jack Even led Parker with 62 yards on 15 carries.
Flandreau hosts Baltic next Friday for homecoming, while Parker hosts Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan next Friday.
Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Tanner Frahm combined for five touchdowns as Plainview downed Hartington-Newcastle 54-28 in prep football action on Friday.
Frahm was a near-perfect 15-of-18 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 119 yards and two scores for Plainview. Jacson King rushed for 138 yards and two scores. Leighton Medina had 90 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as a touchdown catch. Karter Lingenfelter and Brendan Weber each caught touchdown passes in the victory.
Frahm had 16 tackles and Weber made 15 stops for the Plainview defense. King added 13 tackles and Lingenfelter picked off a pass in the win.
Plainview, 2-0, travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Sept. 9. Hartington-Newcastle hosts Elkhorn Valley on Sept. 9.
HART-NEW (0-2) 8 7 6 7 — 28
PLAINVIEW (2-0) 20 14 12 8 — 54
Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26
EMERSON — Tri County Northeast rushed for nearly 300 yards, but Winside outlasted the Wolfpack 27-26 in prep football action on Friday.
Michael Dickens rushed for 109 yards and a score, and threw a touchdown pass for Tri County Northeast. Brayden McCorkindale rushed for 67 yards and a pair of scores. Hudson Morgan caught a touchdown pass and Joe Grone added 105 yards rushing in the effort.
Grone had a hand in 11 stops to lead the Wolfpack defense. Colton Stallbaum made 10 stops. Morgan picked off a pass.
Winside, 1-1, hosts Madison next. Tri County Northeast, also 1-1, travels to Bloomfield on Sept. 9.
