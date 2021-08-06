MITCHELL — Aaron Groeneweg, a pickup player from Corsica-Stickney, had a home run, a double and both of Alexandria’s runs batted in as the Angels edged the Canova Gang 2-0 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The game was a rematch of the 2020 state championship game, also won by Alexandria
Adam Durfee had a team-high three hits for Alexandria, which advances to face Volga in the second round on Monday. Jordan Gau posted two hits. Peyton Smith and Michael Schottmer each had a hit in the victory.
Kendall Gassman had two of Canova’s four hits. Justin Miller and Jared Miller each had a hit.
Jed Schmidt went the distance for the win, striking out seven. Trey Krier took the loss, also going the distance.
Dell Rapids Mudcats 15, Lake Norden 0
MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats scored in five of six innings to sink the Lake Norden Lakers 15-0 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Chad Hunt had four hits and four runs scored, and Trevor Freudenthal had three hits and six RBI for Dell Rapids, which will face Wynot in the second round on Tuesday evening. Ty Hoglund also had three hits. Mount Marty standout Josh Roemen doubled and singled, driving in two runs. Mark Abrahamson had two hits and three RBI. Nate Henry also had two hits. Grant Olson doubled and Matt Burpee added a hit and three runs scored in the victory.
Tony Campbell and Jordon Johnson had the lone Lake Norden hits.
Kris Regas struck out 13 in the six-inning complete game shutout for the win. Johnson took the loss, with Mount Marty player Mitchell Noem striking out three in an inning of scoreless relief.
