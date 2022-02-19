VERMILLION -- His red sweatshirt gave away his loyalties.
Cyril 'Chuck' Archambault was there to support his nephew.
Wearing a sweatshirt that featured the name 'Archambault' inside the outline of the state of South Dakota alongside the number 11, Archambault was admittedly rather nervous before Saturday afternoon's college men's basketball game in Vermillion.
He had driven a group of 18 eighth-graders from Fort Yates Middle School on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in south central North Dakota. They had made the seven-hour journey to support Mason Archambault, a junior starting guard for the University of South Dakota.
Yes, the two are related. Chuck, an administrator at the middle school, is Mason's uncle and one of his biggest fans.
"When we got to Sioux Falls, it was a lot of, 'Are we there yet?'" Chuck joked before USD's Summit League game against Western Illinois at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
"We had a tough time keeping them in their seats."
The students from Fort Yates were one of a handful of groups from various regional schools that made the trek to join in on USD's Native American Appreciation Day -- USD had estimated approximately 600 Native American students and alumni could be in attendance.
Of course, for Mason himself, the group from Fort Yates held a special place in his heart.
"It was awesome," he said after taking a picture with the students following USD's 78-65 victory.
"I saw them all coming in during warmups, and it gave me butterflies a little bit."
Those butterflies -- in addition to being choked up -- returned later when he drapped a blue Standing Rock Sioux Tribe flag around his shoulders as the USD Native Student and Alumni Drum Group performed ahead of the National Anthem.
"The feeling, I can't explain it," said Mason, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
As part of the day's events, the Lakota Honor Song was sung by the USD Native Student and Alumni Drum Group and 11 Native American student-athletes at USD were recognized before the game.
For those middle school and high school students in attendance, it was an important day, according to Chuck.
"I think it feels a little more to me because Mason is my nephew, but it's also very important for these kids from the reservation to get out and witness the college atmosphere; to be part of a college basketball game," he said.
It's more than a chance to watch a game, though, he admitted.
"It gives them goals for themselves," Chuck said.
Much the same way Mason looked up to his father Russ, who played basketball at the University of Minnesota and was the NAIA Division II National Player of the Year at Huron University in 2001, Chuck acknowledged that Mason is someone the younger generation can aspire to be someday.
"For me, there's a big sense of pride, to come down here and see him out on the court," Chuck said.
"Even if it was for a minute, seeing him on the court is a success for me, knowing what he wanted to be when he was a little boy."
And what his goal?
"I knew it was going to be basketball all along," Mason said, with a smile.
Said his uncle: "Since the time he was one years old, he's had a basketball in his hand. Maybe even before that.
"He set high standards for himself and he's made it."
After a standout career at Rapid City Stevens High School, Archambault began his college career at Gillette College in Wyoming. He spent two seasons at the junior college and then finally received the Division I opportunity he dreamed of -- in his home state, no less. Archambault is now the second-leading scorer on a team that has won four straight games and sits 10-6 in the Summit League.
"It took me a different road, but I made it," Mason said.
That success story is one of the reasons why a group of students from Crow Creek made the journey to Vermillion on Saturday as well, according to Crow Creek Middle School principal Michael Scares The Hawk.
"They were really excited to see the atmosphere," he said before Saturday's game. "We have some athletes with us, too, and they were excited to see a college basketball game up close like this."
An opportunity to watch a Native American student-athlete live out their dream was something the students couldn't pass up, Scares The Hawk added
"It shows a lot, especially for any Native American athletes, that any hard work they put into something and with a commitment, they can do anything," he said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.