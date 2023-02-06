SIOUX FALLS — Beresford’s Lynsey Andal has been named the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Dance Coach of the Year. The SDHSCA announced its fall sports honorees on Sunday.
Beresford finished second to Dakota Valley in the state Class A Dance competition this past fall. Dakota Valley’s Carey Baczwaski was one of the finalists for the honor.
Elk Point-Jefferson had two coaches who were named finalists in their respective sports: Jacob Terry for football and Erin Kuper for volleyball.
Other fall sports Coach of the Year honorees included Cami Bacon, Dell Rapids St. Mary, Cheer; Mark Anderson, Tea Area, Girls’ Soccer; Jeff Fierro, Rapid City Stevens, Boys’ Soccer; Jesse Coy, Rapid City Stevens, Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country; Lex Heathershaw, Wall, Football; and Kari Jung, Warner, Volleyball.
The Coach of the Year honorees will be recognized at the SDHSCA Annual Banquet, June 16 in North Sioux City.
