VIBORG — Like peanut butter and jelly.
That’s how Viborg-Hurley’s wide receiver Angel Johnson described his relationship with quarterback Blake Schroedermeier. The pair starred for the Cougars in a 58-6 victory over the Rapid City Christian Comets in the Quarterfinals of Class 9AA on Thursday night in Viborg.
“It’s like peanut butter and jelly. I love that kid. Me and him, just every day at practice, we are just going at our game,” Johnson said. “We know what we can bring to the table and we know how we can help this team win. So you know, it’s just like peanut butter and jelly to me.”
The Cougars struggled to play consistent early, however, as two holding penalties prevented Viborg-Hurley from their usual quick drive up the field. But Carter Gust made a great 35-yard touchdown catch on 4th and 6 to put the Cougars up 6-0. Schroedermeir then connected with Hayden Gilbert down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play of their third possession. The Comets’ failed to gain any ground while a 22-yard touchdown catch by Johnson on the first play of the fourth possession put the Cougars up 20-0 late in the first quarter.
Viborg-Hurley’s defense then held strong, but a holding penalty and a fumble on the offensive end gave the Comets the ball back. And while the Comets’ possession looked like it was going to be another short drive, three Cougars’ penalties helped Rapid City Christian down the field. The Comets capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run by Sam Schlabach.
“We were really sloppy in the first half. Our guys played hard, we just weren’t as focused as I would have liked to see them,” Viborg-Hurley Head Coach Rod Kessler said.
Johnson would give the Comets no momentum, however, as the senior took the kickoff to the end zone for a 65-yard score.
“I knew we just had to get the team going,” Johnson said. “We had some calls not go our way; team was up and down and just a rollercoaster with the emotions…I knew it would help the team get the momentum boost it needed.”
Viborg-Hurley would fumble three times on their next position, but Carter Gust picked up the third fumble and ran over 40 yards for the touchdown. Gust would score once more in the final seconds of the first half to put the Cougars’ up 44-6 at halftime. But even with such a dominate lead, numerous penalties and fumbles in the first two quarters was something Coach Kessler did not want to see from the defending state champions. Kessler knew, however, his team would play cleaner in the second half.
“I told them we are just going to forget about that half. We are just going to worry about it Monday when we watch film. Let’s just go and finish the game the way we play football.”
Johnson would score once more on a 44-yard touchdown to start the third quarter, and Gust would have another touchdown with a one-yard run to end the game on a 58-6 mercy rule victory. The Comets finish the season with a 4-6 record.
Gust finished with four touchdowns on the night while Johnson ended with three touchdowns. Schroedermeier, who returned from injury this week for his first playoff action, passed for 145 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. The Cougars switched to a passing-first offense under Schroedermeier, which was quite different then the rush-heavy offense ran under Gust last week.
“These guys practice so hard at doing different things that the transition was pretty easy.” Kessler said of using two different offensive styles in as many weeks. “As you saw in the last drive, we brought in the quarterback (Gust) we used last week, so it’s a pretty seamless transition between the two.”
Now Viborg-Hurley will face Platte-Geddes on Nov. 6 in the Semifinal round. But for Cougars, who will appear in their second straight semifinal matchup, its business as usual.
“We know we are already down a little bit from injuries and stuff but we aren’t going to let that bother us.” Johnson said. “We are going to come out and do what we have to do to win the game. That’s business as usual. We know what’s ahead of us so we just have to go get it.”
Follow @tyler_kozeal on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.