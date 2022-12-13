VERMILLION — Through the events that have rocked the South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team this past week, forward Tasos Kamateros is confident the team will stick together and show what they are made of.
“I consider this team family,” he said. “We’ve got to stay together no matter the difficulties (or) what’s going on and off the court. We can come through it and we’re going for the Summit League (Championship).”
Those events include head coach Eric Peterson’s hospitalization after being injured in a fall Dec. 7 and sophomore Mihai Carcoana being arrested on charges of second-degree rape in Clay County Dec. 9.
Kamateros praised the way the team has come together despite everything that has transpired outside the building.
“This team is built for tough situations,” Kamateros said. “We know how to come through it. We have a rule to always stick together and be together as a family because that’s what we have here. Some of our guys, including me, don’t have any family around here. We fight through adversity and difficulties. We’ll (get) through it and be stronger (from it).”
Kamateros, originally from Athens, Greece, first thought of going overseas to play college basketball at age 15.
He connected with Lance Berwald, who was inducted into the North Dakota State Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, being called the “best big man to ever play at North Dakota State” per the Bison’s website.
Berwald lived in Minneapolis when he first met Kamateros, who wanted to tour colleges around the area.
“He came over and looked at several schools in Division II and Division I and he really fell in love with the University of South Dakota,” Berwald said. “He loved the facilities and the campus.”
With other schools offering him college scholarships, Kamateros returned to Greece without an offer from USD. A couple of weeks later, former USD assistant coach Gameli Ahelegbe asked Berwald if Kamateros would be interested in being a walk-on.
“We had a long conversation,” Berwald said. “I said, ‘Tasos, if this is what you want to do, you’re going to have to gamble on yourself. I think that’s a good gamble.’ He came over (to USD). Nothing was given to him. Nothing other than the opportunity to be a walk-on. That’s it.”
Connecting with Berwald through this process brought Kamateros closer with Berwald’s family.
“After the first time I met him, I never lost touch with him,” Kamateros said. “We were always (communicating through) text messages. I’ve spent the last three Christmas weekends with his family, so we’re close. He’s a special person. He helped me make my dream come true.”
Berwald mentioned that Kamateros did not enter the transfer portal this past offseason despite the coaching change from Todd Lee to Eric Peterson because he wanted to see through what he started at USD. He also did not want to leave his “family” at USD.
Peterson has facilitated the family atmosphere around the team in Kamateros’ eyes. While Peterson is the team’s coach on the court, he is someone who always has his door open if players need a listening ear.
“He’s amazing in that aspect (with) seeing how we’re doing as a person,” Kamateros said. “Aside from basketball, (he talks to us) if we have any issues like with our life. He has a positive vibe at all times. It helps us express ourselves. It’s very important to have a coach like that and that is such a resource for our team.”
On the court, Kamateros said the atmosphere is different around practices and the coaching staff has helped to make practice competitive and fun. Peterson implementing the “GATA” mentality, which is an acronym for players getting after opponents on defense, has energized the team defensively.
“The way that Coach Peterson has (preached) the GATA mentality has helped me with being more aggressive on the court on both ends,” Kamateros said. “Other guys have adjusted to it very well. Overall, our team has adopted the GATA mentality. It’s good because it helps our team to take a step higher, to almost intimidate the other team on the court by our energy, diving on the floor for a free ball. Every possession matters and it’s something positive for our team.”
Kamateros wants the team to play confidently as non-conference play wraps up Wednesday for the Coyotes, who host Coastal Carolina at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tip-off time, originally scheduled for 8 p.m., was moved up to 6 p.m.
