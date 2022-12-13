Tasos Kamateros
South Dakota’s Tasos Kamateros shoots over the defense of Lipscomb’s Trae Benham during a men’s basketball game earlier this season at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — Through the events that have rocked the South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team this past week, forward Tasos Kamateros is confident the team will stick together and show what they are made of.

“I consider this team family,” he said. “We’ve got to stay together no matter the difficulties (or) what’s going on and off the court. We can come through it and we’re going for the Summit League (Championship).”

