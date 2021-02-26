GREENVILLE, S.C.—The four-game softball series between South Dakota and Furman has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test, and out of an abundance of caution, the teams decided not to play.
South Dakota is next scheduled to compete in The Spring Games March 5-7 in Leesburg, Florida, near Orlando.
