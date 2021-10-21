BLOOMFIELD, Neb. - The Bloomfield Bees scored 60 or more points for the fourth time this season as thery opened the Nebraska Class D-2 Playoffs with a 66-20 win over the Wausa Vikings Thursday night in Bloomfield.
Bees’ head coach Matt Kuchar wanted a fast start after finishing the regular season with a 60-32 test-win at Creighton last Friday.
“We didn’t get off to a good start last week and ended up playing a full game,” Kuchar said. “I could tell tonight from the get-go - from those first two defensive plays - we had some fire going tonight.”
Dalton Gieselman stuffed Wausa’s Josh Wattier on the first play of the game, and the Bees swarmed Vikings’ quarterback Jaxon Claussen on the next play to set the tone and force and eventual Wausa punt.
Wiley Ziegler got the Bees’ scoring going by returning the punt 55 yards for a touchown. Cody Bruegman ran in the 2-point conversion, and Bloomfield had the start they wanted.
Bruegman set up the next Bloomfield score with an interception return that set the Bees up at the Wausa 11-yard line. Bruegman took the initial Bloomfield offensive play in for an 11-yard touchdown run. Braeden Guenther tossed the 2-point conversion pass to Ziegler, and the Bees led 16-0.
Bruegman gave the Bees a 24-0 lead just 10 minutes into the action with a 71-yard scoring sprint, and Ian Kuchar closed out the Bees’ 30-0 first quarter by moving the pile for a 4-yard touchdown plunge.
Ziegler added touchdown dashes of 46 and 49 yards as the Bees racked up 44 1st-half points.
The Vikings’ 1st-half score was set up by defensive pressure as Tug Dawson, Brandon Kristensen and Caleb Woockman each had sacks to set the Vikings up the Bees’ 28-yard line.
From there, Dawson reeled off a 13-yard run and Jaxon Claussen took a quarterback sneak into the end zone for the Vikings’ initial touchdown.
Wausa opened the 2nd-half scoring as Claussen found Tucker Wright with a pass to set up Wausa at the Bloomfield 5-yard line. Claussen again cashed in with a run up the middle, but Bloomfield still led 44-12.
Ziegler added another whirling touchdown run, and Bruegman scored from 26 yards out, pushing Bloomfield’s lead to 58-12.
Wausa’s Josh Wattier bounced outside for a 10-yard TD run, and Bruegman ran in a score from 12 yards out as the teams traded 4th-quarter touchdowns. Jacob Smith converted Bruegman’s touchdown with a 2-point run to cap the 66-20 final.
“I love playing with these guys; everybody does what they’re supposed to do,” Bruegman said. “It’s great to get a win and a lot of fun.”
The 8-1 Bees will wait for the announcement of their 2nd-round match-up next Friday.
The Vikings, who finished their season at 4-5, began to find holes in the Bees’ defense after tough sledding most of the first half.
“That’s a positive sign that they are beginning to change mentally,” Wausa head coach Adrian Alonzo said. “Playing four quarters tonight showed that they have grown this year.
“We played four ranked opponents this year and I couldn’t find another team that has,” Alonzo added. “We know what the big game looks like, but we just haven’t won it.”
