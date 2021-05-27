HARTFORD — Beresford’s Maiya Muller won the individual title and Sioux Falls Christian the team title at the Region 2A girls’ golf meet in Hartford Thursday.
Muller shot an 82 to take the individual title. As a team, Sioux Falls Christian tallied a 371, to beat out Vermillion (400) and West Central (416). Elk Point-Jefferson placed fourth with a team score of 424.
Vermillion’s Megan Brady and Kensie Mulheron scored 96’s to tie for sixth place. Stephanie Carr tallied a 102 for 11th. Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier tallied a 103. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Madison Muenger tallied a 104, and Bailey Berghult and Elise Hajek tied with a 106. Vermillion’s Kaitlin Tracy also tallied a 106.
Sioux Falls Christian had five of the top 10 golfers. Sydney Tims placed third with an 86. Cecelia VanDenTop tallied a 93 and Kate Dirksen and Karly Doom 96’s.
The State ‘A’ girls golf meet is scheduled for June 7 and 8 in Spearfish.
