NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton fell to Columbus 25-12, 25-21 in the third place match of the Norfolk Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
The Gazelles went 2-2 on the day, including 2-1 in pool play. The record and finish were both bests for Yankton since it began competing in the tournament four years ago.
In pool play, Yankton beat Kearney 23-25, 26-24, 25-22; and South Sioux City 25-14, 25-18. Host Norfolk rallied past the Gazelles 20-25, 25-14, 25-21.
No individual statistics were reported from the matches.
Yankton, 2-4, hosts Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Irene-Wakonda Tourn.
IRENE — Elk Point-Jefferson beat Gayville-Volin 25-19, 25-23 for the championship of the Irene-Wakonda ‘I Have A Dream’ volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Irene.
Nikki Wriedt posted 14 kills, and Sophia Giorgio had 21 assists and 11 digs to lead EPJ. Maddie Hammitt finished with seven kills. Ashley Brewer added six kills and three blocks in the victory.
Jadyn Hubbard had eight kills, and Keely Larson had 13 assists and 11 digs for Gayville-Volin. Molly Larson added five kills and 20 digs for the Raiders.
EPJ, 3-1, hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin, 2-1, travels to Canistota on Tuesday.
THIRD — SCOTLAND DEF. IRENE-WAKONDA 16-25, 25-15, 25-13: Scotland rallied to top host Irene-Wakonda in the third place match.
Nora O’Malley had three blocks and Katie Knodel had 17 digs for IW. Emma Orr posted three kills and McKenna Mork added 15 digs.
Scotland travels to Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
FIFTH — MENNO DEF. CENTERVILLE 25-27, 25-16, 25-23: Bridget Vaith posted eight kills to lead Menno past Centerville 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 in the fifth place match.
Paityn Huber finished with 12 assists and 15 digs. Grace Nusz had nine assists and Joella Buechner added six kills in the victory.
Thea Gust led Centerville with six kills and four ace serves. Macey Hostetler had 15 assists. Sophie Eide and Mya Bendt each had five kills, Lillie Eide posted 22 digs and Bailey Hansen added 21 digs for the Tornadoes.
Menno hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. Centerville travels to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
SEVENTH — S.F. LUTHERAN DEF. LOWER BRULE 25-19, 25-17: Emma Stubkjaer had three kills and four ace serves to lead Sioux Falls Lutheran past Lower Brule in the seventh place match.
Isabella Stubkjaer had three assists and five ace serves, and Sophie Stubkjaer added four ace serves in the victory.
Raelee Middletent had five ace serves for Lower Brule.
Sioux Falls Lutheran is off until the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament on Sept. 11. Lower Brule faces Highmore-Harrold on Thursday.
SEMIFINALS
GAYVILLE-VOLIN DEF. IRENE-WAKONDA 25-16, 27-25: Molly Larson posted 13 kills and 12 digs to lead Gayville-Volin past Irene-Wakonda in the semifinals.
Jadyn Hubbard finished with 10 kills for Gayville-Volin. Keely Larson had 23 assists and four ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added five ace serves for the Raiders.
Nora O’Malley posted five kills and five blocks for Irene-Wakonda. Willa Freeman finished with 18 digs and Jordan Bak added 16 digs for the Eagles.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON DEF. SCOTLAND 25-14, 25-22: Danica Torrez and Madison Hammitt each had seven kills to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Scotland in the semifinals.
Sophie Giorgio finished with 20 assists and 10 digs for EPJ. Alyssa Chytka added 15 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Rylee Conrad had 12 assists for Scotland.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
MENNO DEF. S.F. LUTHERAN 22-25, 25-19, 25-17: Menno overcame a slow start to beat Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Paityn Huber posted seven kills, nine assists and 13 digs for Menno. Bridget Vaith also had seven kills. Josephine Stokes and Julia Buechler each had six kills. Grace Nusz finished with 15 assists and 10 digs, and Madelyn Kludt had 16 digs in the victory.
Emma Stubkjaer led Sioux Falls Lutheran with six kills and four ace serves. Brooklyn Roozenboom added three blocks.
CENTERVILLE DEF. LOWER BRULE 25-20, 25-11: Sophie Eide finished with six kills and eight digs to lead Centerville past Lower Brule in the consolation semifinals.
Macey Hostetler finished with 14 assists for Centerville. Kiylee Westra, Thea Gust and Bailey Hansen each had five kills, with Westra also recording five ace serves. Lillie Eide added 15 digs in the win.
FIRST ROUND
IRENE-WAKONDA DEF. MENNO 11-25, 25-11, 25-12: Emma Orr posted six kills and eight assists to lead Irene-Wakonda past Menno in the opening round.
Jordan Bak posted five kills and McKenna Mork had 10 assists for Irene-Wakonda. Willa Freeman recorded 23 assists, with Katie Knodel posting 14 digs and Nora O’Malley adding three ace serves in the victory.
Bridget Vaith led Menno with three kills and three blocks. Paityn Huber had five assists and 14 digs. Julia Buechler finished with 13 digs and Raygen Diede added three ace serves for the Wolves.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON DEF. CENTERVILLE 25-6, 25-11: Ashley Brewer and Natalie Heuertz each had five kills to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Centerville in the first round.
Brewer also had three blocks for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio had 14 assists and Alyssa Chytka added 11 digs in the victory.
Lillie Eide had 14 digs for Centerville.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN DEF. S.F. LUTHERAN 25-12, 25-14: Jadyn Hubbard had 16 kills and Molly Larson posted 10 kills and 10 digs to lead Gayville-Volin past Sioux Falls Lutheran in the first round.
Keely Larson added 28 assists in the victory.
Emma Stubkjaer finished with five kills for Sioux Falls Lutheran. Isabella Stubkjaer added six assists.
SCOTLAND DEF. LOWER BRULE 25-15, 25-19: Martina DeBoer had seven kills, and Delanie Van Driel had five kills and six ace serves to lead Scotland past Lower Brule in the opening round.
Trinity Bietz also had five kills for Scotland. Rylee Conrad posted 16 assists in the victory.
Jessie Estes led Lower Brule with three blocks and five ace serves.
Hartington-Newcastle Round Robin
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Howells-Dodge went 3-0 to win the Hartington-Newcastle Round Robin Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Howells-Dodge beat Hartington-Newcastle 28-26, 25-13; Randolph 25-7, 25-19; and Winside 25-15, 25-6. Randolph downed Hartington-Newcastle 25-16, 25-11; and Winside 25-17, 25-15. Hartington-Newcastle beat Winside 25-20, 25-19 in the other match.
HOWELLS-DODGE DEF. HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 28-26, 25-13: Lauren Howell had four kills, and Alivia Morten posted seven assists and six digs for Hartington-Newcastle.
RANDOLPH DEF. WINSIDE 25-17, 25-15: Bailey Beal had 10 kills, and Erin Engel had 20 assists and seven ace serves to lead Randolph. Ella Scott posted six kills, Ariel Fye had five ace serves and Grace Nordhues finished with seven digs in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE DEF. WINSIDE 25-20, 25-19: Laurel Howell had five kills and Olivia Grutsch posted seven assists to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten had six assists and Mani Lange added 16 digs in the victory.
HOWELLS-DODGE DEF. RANDOLPH 25-7, 25-19: Grace Baumert had seven kills and five ace serves for Howells-Dodge. Ellie Baumert had eight assists and seven digs in the victory.
Bailey Beal had four kills and Emma Munter posted three blocks for Randolph. Erin Engel had seven assists, Grace Nordhues had nine digs and Jacey Bartels had two ace serves for the Cardinals.
RANDOLPH DEF. HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 25-16, 25-11: Bailey Beal finished with 11 kills and four blocks, and Erin Engel had 25 assists and six ace serves to lead Randolph. Ella Scott and Grace Nordhues each had six digs, and Jacey Bartels added six kills in the victory.
Alivia Morten had seven assists for Hartington-Newcastle. Mani Lange and Kennadi Peitz each had six digs.
