Daniel Sutton will always remember his steamy Wednesday in Yankton.
That was the day the 24-year-old England native and current resident of Colorado captured his first multi-day professional tournament victory.
“It’s the biggest win of my life, really,” he said, with a smile.
Sutton, who competed collegiately at the University of Kansas, sank a birdie putt in a three-man playoff to capture the title at the Fox Run Pros-Only tournament that concluded Wednesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
As he lined up the winning putt on the No. 18 green in the playoff, Sutton had a sense of déjà vu, he later joked. He missed a similar putt — from a few feet further away — on his final hole minutes earlier.
“I heard someone say, ‘He’s not going to miss it twice,’” said Sutton, who defeated Alex Scott and Chris Gilman in the playoff. They all finished with a three-day score of 201 (15-under par).
“I had a couple others I missed today, but it was windy.”
Regardless, Sutton left Yankton with the $11,000 prize for first place in the Dakotas Tour event — his first victory in a tournament that lasted longer than one day.
“I’ve won single day pro things and won a few junior things before, but nothing very big,” Sutton said. “So I’m very happy.”
After he graduated from high school in his native England, Sutton came to the United States to attend college and golf at the University of Idaho. After two years there, he transferred to Kansas for his final two years.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a ride,” Sutton said.
Before he competed in a Dakotas Tour event last week in Hartford, Sutton hadn’t competed in nine months, he said.
Originally, his plan for this year was to make enough money to return to qualifying school, as he did a year ago — he didn’t qualify out of the first stage. That all changed because of the coronavirus, however.
And so here he is, competing on the Dakotas Tour alongside other young professionals who are chasing their dream to someday reach the PGA Tour.
“Ideally, I don’t want to be on this tour,” Sutton joked.
Following his stay in Yankton, Sutton will compete today (Thursday) in a one-day Dakotas Tour event in Sioux Center, Iowa, and will then return home to Colorado to compete in an upcoming Colorado Open qualifier.
Kevin Kring and Callum Davison tied for fourth place at the Fox Run pros-only event at 202 (14-under), while Michael VanDeventer finished sixth one stroke back (-13).
