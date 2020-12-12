SIOUX FALLS — Not even a swat to the groin could slow down Stanley Umude.
Or his team.
Sparked by Umude’s 41 points, South Dakota picked up its first victory of the season by beating its rival South Dakota State 91-78 on Saturday night at the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“It feels great because it’s the first one and we’ve been playing well,” Umude said.
On the one hand, the victory for USD (1-5) was a non-conference one, but the Coyotes certainly weren’t about to complain — not when they beat their rivals and avoided the program’s worst start to a season in more than a half-century.
“You want them to get rewarded for hard work, and we’ve worked hard,” head coach Todd Lee said.
“I told them, we could be 3-0 in this tournament; we played well enough at times.”
The two biggest story lines of the game involved Umude, the senior standout from San Antonio, Texas.
He made 17-of-26 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds, and his 41 points ties Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most points in a Division I game this season.
“That’s a performance that he’s going to talk to his grandkids about, and I’ll be talking about for a long, long time,” Lee said.
“Not only do you score 41 points, but you do it against your rival, and everybody loves that.”
Umude had scored 30 points in USD’s loss to North Dakota on Thursday night, when his floater in the final seconds rimmed out.
“Just the mid-range felt good today, and they weren’t really bringing a double (team) early in the game, so I was able to get to my spots,” he said.
Not that Umude needed an extra spark, but he got one when SDSU sophomore star Noah Freidel was ejected for hitting Umude in the groin late in the first half.
While he was chasing an offensive player with 1:26 remaining, Freidel hit Umude in the groin on his way by, and officials later determined it was intentional.
“I’m setting a screen and then I get hit,” Umude said. “I don’t think the ref would have seen it.
“I thought there was no place in the game for a play like that, so I just called it out.”
Asked later about that play, Lee said he didn’t see it, but Umude informed him what happened.
“He just said he got punched, and I’m going to go with Stan when he tells me that,” Lee said.
Lee said he was also proud of the way Umude reacted — in that, he didn’t.
“That can go both ways, and Stan kept his cool and kept his head,” Lee said, “and obviously the referees took care of that.”
South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson said he was “obviously very disappointed” in the play, and that Freidel will be held accountable.
“We have many characteristic traits in that we stand for and believe in, not only as a program but as a Jackrabbit family and athletic department, and that’s not what it’s about,” Henderson said.
“When you make mistakes like that, you’re going to be held accountable, and Noah knows that.”
Will there be any discplinary actions for Freidel?
“That will be determined, but I can guarantee you he’ll be accountable for his actions,” Henderson said.
That play, though, did not have much of a bearing on the game, as the Coyotes had already taken control by that point.
After leading by as many as 22 points, the Coyotes saw their margin get trimmed down to 84-75 with 2:48 remaining.
Needing an answer, who else would it have been?
Umude swished a corner three and the Coyotes were never threatened again.
“When your best player puts you on his shoulders and makes a lot of shots, the momentum starts to build,” Lee said.
Henderson said Umude was a “beast.”
“He’s a special player and he gave us the business tonight,” Henderson added.
It wasn’t as though the Coyotes overcame a slow start or eventually cooled down, no, they were sharp from the opening tip through the final buzzer.
Xavier Fuller scored eight early points and back-to-back baskets gave USD a 16-5 start out of the gate. The lead reached 25-9 and got to as much as 22 (41-19) in the first half.
A.J. Plitzuweit added 17 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Coyotes, while Fuller finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
South Dakota State (5-3) put four players in double figures, with Alex Arians (18), Baylor Scheierman (15), Freidel (13) and David Wingett (11).
