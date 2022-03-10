BROOKINGS — Wagner outscored upset-minded Red Cloud 22-4 in the fourth quarter to claim a 68-62 victory over the Crusaders in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.
After leading 35-32 at the half, Red Cloud extended that margin to 12 points through three quarters, 58-46. But the Red Raiders took control down the stretch to earn a trip to the semifinals.
Emma Yost and Ashlyn Koupal each scored 17 points for Wagner (22-1), with Yost also recording 13 rebounds and five assists. Koupal had seven rebounds, as the Red Raiders held a 44-31 edge on the boards.
Also for Wagner, Shalayne Nagel finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Lydia Yost went 3-of-5 from three-point range to finish with nine points. Macy Koupal added five assists in the victory.
Stevi Fallis scored a game-high 23 points, hitting five three-pointers, for Red Cloud (20-3). Allison Richards finished with 19 points. Sharissa Haas had 11 points. Jordan Derby added four assists.
Wagner advances to the semifinals, today (Friday) at 6 p.m. Red Cloud will play in a consolation game at noon.
WAGNER (22-1)
Jessica Kocer 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Koupal 2-7 0-0 6, Shalayne Nagel 7-16 1-1 16, Emma Yost 7-13 3-8 17, Eve Zephier 1-3 1-2 3, Sydney Cournoyer 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Koupal 5-11 3-4 17, Lydia Yost 3-6 0-0 9. TOTALS: 25-56 8-15 68.
RED CLOUD (20-3)
Jordan Derby 1-2 0-0 2, Stevi Fallis 8-24 2-4 23, Raina Ghost Bear 1-1 0-0 3, Sharissa Haas 5-11 1-2 11, Allison Richards 7-17 2-2 19, Maikole Carlow 0-1 1-2 1, Jade Ecoffey 0-0 0-0 0, Cheree Ferguson 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 23-59 6-10 62.
WAGNER 15 17 14 22 — 68
RED CLOUD 18 17 23 4 — 62
Three-Pointers: W 10-23 (A. Koupal 4-7, L. Yost 3-5, M. Koupal 2-5, Nagel 1-3, E. Yost 0-1, Zephier 0-2), RC 10-26 (Fallis 5-14, Richards 3-8, Ghost Bear 1-1, Ferguson 1-2, Carlow 0-1). Rebounds: W 44 (E. Yost 13), RC 31 (three with 5). Assists: W 19 (M. Koupal 5, E. Yost 5), RC 11 (Derby 4). Turnovers: W 15, RC 5. Blocked Shots: RC 2 (Derby 2), W 1 (L. Yost 1). Steals: RC 9 (Ghost Bear 3), W 4 (E. Yost 2). Personal Fouls: RC 12, W 7. Fouled Out: Derby.
