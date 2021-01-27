CANTON — Canton went 3-0 in a home wrestling event on Tuesday.
Canton bounced Chester Area 78-6, Howard 54-15 and Vermillion 57-24.
In the matchup against Vermillion, Kale Ask (126), Andy Meyer (132), Braden Sehr (138), Ashton Keller (145), Seth Peterson (152), Jaden Dominisse (160)Tanner Meyers (182)Josh Merkel (195) and Marshall Baldwin (220) each won by pin. For Vermillion, Hayden Schroeder (106), Jack Kratz (170) and Zach Brady (285) won by pin.
Vermillion edged Howard 34-31 in its other match. Brady (285) won by pin for Vermillion. For Howard, Kaden Hofer (220), Karsten Hamilton (126), Jack Neises (145) and Lane Miller (152) won by pin.
In the other match at the event, Howard beat Chester 66-6.
Parkston Tri.
PARKSTON — Host Parkston scored a pair of victories in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday.
In a 42-30 victory over Garretson, Parkston scored pins by Landon Sudbeck (132) and Lane Johnson (195). Braxten Rozeboom (138) and Adam Hulscher (160) won by pin for the Blue Dragons.
In Parkston’s 40-36 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sudbeck (132), Logan Heidinger (182) and Gavin Braun (106) won by pin. Colton Bechard (160) won by pin for Lincoln.
In the other match on the night, Lincoln beat Garretson 57-18.
MVPCS Quint
MOUNT VERNON — McCook Central-Montrose went 3-0 in a five-team wrestling event hosted by Mount Venron-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, Tuesday in Plankinton.
Wagner went 2-1, beating MVPCS and Marion-Freeman.
Wagner topped Marion-Freeman 53-16 behind pins from Tim Bouza (170), Karstyn Lhotak (106), Jhett Breen (120) and Gannon Knebel (152).
Wagner doubled up host MVPCS 48-24 behind pins from Lhotak (106), Breen (120) and Nolan Dvorak (195). Kellen Cassidy (285) won by pin for MVPCS.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson went 1-1 on the day, falling to McCook Central-Montrose 59-24 and edging Wagner 42-36.
MCM’s Owen Schmidt (106), Trystan Traupel (113), Dakota Buck (120), Will Rotert (152), Kade Grocott (170), Austin Hoiten (195) and Elliott Chase (285) won by pin in the match against B-AH. For B-AH, Jovey Christensen (126), and Logan Serck (160) won by pin.
In the win over Wagner, B-AH scored pins from Serck (160), Chris Wirth (285), Isaac Boden (113) and Christensen (132). Knebel (152), Dvorak (182), Karstyn Lhotak (106) and Breen (120) won by pin for Wagner.
MCM topped Marion-Freeman 59-22 behind pins from Traupel (106), Dylan McGregor (126), Jackson Remmers (132) and Hoiten (195). Owen Eitemiller (152) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Lennox Quad
LENNOX — Tea Area went 2-0 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quadrangular, hosted by Lennox on Tuesday.
Tea Area blanked Dakota Valley 84-0 and edged Elk Point-Jefferson 39-35.
Against Dakota Valley, Connor Eimers (138), Nathan Babb (152) and Griffen Schnider (220) won by pin for Tea Area.
Wyatt Suntebeck (126) and Isaac Johnson (195) won by pin for Tea Area in the victory over EPJ. For the Huskies, Ben Swatek (160) and Noah McDermott (182) won by pin, and Gavin Jacobs (170) won by technical fall.
EPJ bounced host Lennox 52-21, behind pins from Joseph Weis (132) and Skyler Swatek (145), and a technical fall from Ben Swatek.
Lennox topped Dakota Valley 60-3, with Ethan Schroeder (182), Nate Haar (220), Ashton Bach (132), Brandon Otte (138) and Sam Haar (152) scoring pins. Lennox’s Alexis Fischer also scored a victory by pin.
