SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside pounded out 23 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Sunday at MercyOne Field in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside homered three times to claim a 9-6 victory in the opener.
Jayson Willers homered and doubled, driving in three, for Morningside. Elijah Rude went 2-for-3 with a home run. Brian Garcia also had two hits. Eddie Brancato also homered. Alex Calabrese and Carter Ades each had a double in the victory.
Josh Mares went 3-for-3, and Braeden Cordes and Billy Hancock each doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Will Gardner homered, William Johnson doubled, and Bodi Wallar and Ethan Wishon each had a hit for the Lancers.
Wade Cadaday allowed six runs, four earned, over 4 2/3 innings in the win. Calabrese pitched a scoreless inning for the save. Myles Brown took the loss.
Morningside scored four runs in the first on the way to a 14-5 victory in the nightcap.
Rude had three hits, including a double, and Ryan Kiolbassa had three hits for Morningside. Hunter Hope had two hits, including a triple. Calabrese and Aiden Bishop each doubled and singled. Nick Grajeda also had two hits. Willers added a double in the victory.
Hancock and Wishon each doubled for Mount Marty. Cordes, Mares, Johnson and Kalub Ramirez each had a hit.
Kai Purdy-Burton picked up the win, with Josh Pratt pitching four scoreless innings of relief for the save. Clayton Chipchase took the loss.
Morningside (20-7, 6-2 GPAC) will host MMU (24-7, 7-3 GPAC) again today (Monday). Start time is 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.