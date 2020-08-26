Finally.
That is, essentially, what Mike Woodley was thinking as he stood on the field following Wednesday afternoon’s Mount Marty University football practice — the second-ever in program history.
Not only is he back in the game, but his players are finally on the field.
“After being out of it last fall, it feels so great to be back out here coaching again,” Woodley said after practice at Westside Park.
Woodley, who built Grand View University (Iowa) into an NAIA powerhouse, was hired a year ago at Mount Marty to construct the school’s new football program from scratch, and after a year of planning and recruiting, he was finally able to take the field this week with his coaches and players.
The Lancers — who will make their debut next fall — held their first practice Tuesday afternoon at the Westside Park field, which used to feature a track. The school was gifted with funds in 2018 to purchase the ground located east of campus, and the area now provides plenty of space for practice.
According to Woodley, Mount Marty had originally planned to hold football practices at Crane-Youngworth Field (where the Lancers will play their home games), but Westside Park — a short walk for the players — was ready.
“I’m proud of our administration for getting this facility ready for us,” Woodley said. “This will be, without a doubt, one of the best practice facilities in the country at our level.”
Mount Marty will hold 30 practices three days a week from this week through the end of October and each 75-minute practice features 15 five-minute periods. The goal, Woodley said, is to get his players in shape and their bodies used to the routine of college football.
Each practice uses what Woodley calls a ‘half-line’ format. Instead of having as many repetitions of 11-on-11, the coaches have tried as best they can to rest their players’ legs. Practices have also been shortened at the start, but will gradually move to 90-minute sessions.
“We have enough guys where we could ‘full-line’ if we wanted to, but it doesn’t make sense,” Woodley said.
In total, the Lancers have 44 players on the roster this fall, but Woodley said not all of them are practicing due to COVID-19 precautions.
At some point, the Lancers will hold an intrasquad scrimmage which may be open to the public, but details will be worked out and released when finalized, Woodley said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.