Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 1:51 am
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks split a pair of matches in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
In a weather make-up match, Yankton downed Jefferson 8-1.
For the Bucks, Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne, Miles Krajewski and Jack Pederson each won in singles. The Bucks were 3-0 in doubles.
Washington downed Yankton 7-2 in the regularly scheduled match. Ethan Marsh won in singles and teamed with Miles Krajewski to win in doubles for the Bucks.
Yankton, 10-3, hosts a quadrangular on Thursday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts. Start time for the event is set for 10 a.m.
YANKTON 8, JEFFERSON 1
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Charlie Grismer 6-2, 6-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Blake Walter 6-1, 6-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Dawosn McCaulley 3-6, 6-2, (10-6); Miles Krajewski Y def. Carter Kemmis 6-3, 6-0; Jack Pederson Y def. Asher Vanderwater 6-1, 6-0; Kyan Kemmis J def. Ethan Marsh 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Grismer-Walter 6-1, 6-1; Rockne-Pederson Y de.f McCaulley-K. Kemmis 6-2, 1-6, (10-6); M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. C. Kemis-Vanderwater 6-3, 6-1
JV: Luke Moeller Y def. Seth Borchers 8-5; Hunter Eggen Y def. Nolan Ferri 8-4; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Edgerin Hutchinson 8-4; Chase Howe Y def. Bennet Foster 8-1; Tanner Ondell Y def. Khang Vuong 8-3; Nels Hanson Y def. Ian Casper 8-2; Eggen-Moeller Y def. Borchers-Ferri 8-1; Kralicek-Howe Y def. Vuong-Foster 8-2; Ondell-Hanson Y def. Casper-Joshua Skelton 8-2
WASHINGTON 7, YANKTON 2
SINGLES: Harold Mayer W def. Zachary Briggs 2-6, 6-4 (10-5); Chase Rima W def. Harrison Krajewski 6-4, 6-4; Jacob Morgans W def. Christopher Rockne 6-3, 6-3; Owen Boyd W def. Miles Krajewski 6-4, 6-3; Eli Boyd W def. Jack Pederson 7-6 (8-6), 0-6, (10-6); Ethan Marsh Y def. Jacob Kahgen 4-1, injury default
DOUBLES: Mayer-Rima W def. Briggs-H. Krajewski Y 6-2, 6-3; Morgans-E. Boyd Y def. Rockne-Pederson 6-2, 6-3; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. O. Boyd-Kahgen 6-4, 6-1
JV: Luke Moeller Y def. Austin Sorgdrager 8-5; Hunter Eggen Y def. Tyreece Heptig 8-2; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Thomas Bauer 8-5; Chase Howe Y def. Derek Yauslin 8-0; Tanner Ondell Y def. Jesse Monich 8-0; Heptig W def. Nels Hanson 8-6; Kralicek-Moeller Y def. Sorgdrager-Heptig 8-5; Kralicek-Howe Y def. Yauslin-Monich 8-0
