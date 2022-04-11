After finishing a stellar career for the University of South Dakota, Hannah Sjerven is headed home.
The Rogers, Minnesota, native was selected by the Minnesota Lynx in the third round of the WNBA Draft on Monday.
Sjerven, a 6-2 center, averaged 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Coyotes in 2021-22, helping lead the Coyotes to a first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. A three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, she helped lead the Coyotes to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
Sjerven joins a Lynx squad that finished third in the 12-team league with a 22-10 record in 2020-21.
The Lynx open the season on May 6 at the Seattle Storm.
