Stiegelmeier Announces Retirement
South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier speaks at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event in Yankton in 2017. The longtime Jackrabbit coach announced his retirement on Thursday after leading the program to its first national title earlier this month.

BROOKINGS — After 199 victories, 12 postseason appearances and a national championship, South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier is hanging up his whistle. Stiegelmeier announced his retirement Thursday afternoon, ending a 26-year run leading the football program at his alma mater.

"(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach," Stiegelmeier said. "During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us."

