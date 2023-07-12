TABOR — Tabor bounced Alexandria 10-3 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Tabor.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored for Tabor. Landon Bares and Easton Mudder each doubled and singled, with Bares driving in two runs. Logan Winckler also had two hits and two RBI in the victory.
Landon Smith struck out six in four innings of work for the victory. Brady Bierema struck out four in three innings of relief.
Dakota Valley 18, Baltic 1
BALTIC — Dakota Valley took advantage of 17 Baltic walks in an 18-1 victory in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Jaxon Hennies doubled and singled, and Brayden Major had two hits and two RBI for Daktoa Valley. Dylan Lukken had a triple and three RBI. Jackson Boonstra, Brendan Barnett, Kade Kessler and Jake Pruchniak each had a hit in the victory.
Pruchniak pitched four shutout innings, striking out nine, for the victory. Hennies struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief. Major struck out two in his two innings of work.
Lennox 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
ELK POINT — Lennox surged past Elk Point-Jefferson 10-7 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Elk Point.
Ty Trometer and Jacob Gale each had a hit and two RBI for EPJ. Evan Hailey, Jordan Anderson and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the effort.
Trometer took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work. Aiden Zach and Kayden Moore each struck out two batters in the contest for EPJ.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Lennox 2
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Lennox 3-2 in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Wednesday in Elk Point.
Keaton Gale had a double and two RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Grayson Girard had the other hit.
Wyatt Herrity went the distance in the win, striking out four.
