Yankton Fury Black earned a doubleheader sweep over Dakota Valley in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, Camryn Koletzky had three hits, including a triple, and three runs scored in a 7-1 victory.
Lydia Yost doubled and singled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker had a triple and two RBI. Olivia Binde, Payton Moser and Lucy Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Binde picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing two hits in the six-inning contest.
Yankton (18-9) completed the sweep with a 12-0 decision in the nightcap.
Emma Herrboldt had two hits and four RBI, and Lucy Yost doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Moser had a double and three RBI. Lydia Yost, Binde and Eichacker each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out three and allowing one hit in the three-inning contest.
Fury Fire 6-1, Norfolk 5-9
NORFOLK, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Fire earned a doubleheader split with the Norfolk Golden Girls on Tuesday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
In the opener, Yankton used a six-run third inning to claim a 6-5 victory.
Kelsey O’Neill and Kara Klemme each had a hit for Yankton, which took advantage of seven walks and six errors.
Brianna Nissen had two hits for Norfolk. Hannah Renner and Erica Brown each added a hit.
Payton Vellek picked up the win, striking out four. Tara Koch took the loss.
Koch went 3-for-3 to lead Norfolk past Yankton 9-1 in the nightcap.
Renner tripled and Brown doubled in the win.
Jenna Cox went 2-for-2 with a double for Yankton. O’Neill added a double.
Brown picked up the win. Amber Thelen took the loss.
Wayne 12-3, Fury Red 11-1
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne Dirt Devils scored a pair of close victories over Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
In the opener, Wayne outslugged Yankton 12-11.
Brooklyn Townsend went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Annika Gordon tripled, driving in two. Hannah Sailer, Tori Vellek and Izzy Wintz each had a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Wayne held off Yankton 3-1 in the nightcap.
Gordon, Garry and Paige Hatch each had two hits for Yankton. Townsend and Olivia Girard each added a hit.
Sample took the loss, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
