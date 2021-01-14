Remember Tyrell Harper?
Even if basketball fans in this area maybe don’t remember him, he certainly remembers you.
Seven years after he left South Dakota following his graduation from Vermillion High School in the spring of 2014, Harper is back in the area. This time as a college basketball player at Mount Marty University in Yankton.
Rather than try to characterize what his journey has been like, just ask him how to describe it.
“Honestly, I would say, difficult and easy,” Harper said before a Thursday afternoon practice at Cimpl Arena.
His journey began when he moved from his native Florida to Vermillion for his senior year of high school. It was an experience, he said, that played a role in his eventual decision to return to South Dakota.
“When I played over there, it was great,” Harper said. “The fan energy was great and everything was fun.
“It’s nice to be back so close where it all started. I think we can do something special here.”
The difficult part of the journey, he added, comes in the sense that he wasn’t able to return to the game he loves until Wednesday following nearly two full years away from basketball.
Harper transferred to Mount Marty and has been enrolled in classes since last fall, and has been practicing with the men’s basketball team. He wasn’t, however, cleared to play by the NAIA until Wednesday afternoon, and hours later he put together a 17-point, 6-rebound performance in his Lancer debut in a home loss to Concordia.
Mount Marty has worked for nearly three years to get Harper to campus, including the summer of 2019 — “he would’ve been a really nice piece to last year’s puzzle,” said head coach Todd Lorensen, whose Lancers were 20-12 a season ago.
Ultimately, Harper decided not to play basketball anywhere for the 2019-20 season.
“We stayed in communication throughout the year, and this summer he called us when he decided,” Lorensen said.
Harper’s arrival at Mount Marty came six years after his college career began.
Following his graduation in Vermillion, he enrolled at Iowa Central Community College where he played basketball in the 2014-15 season. His mother, however, became ill, so Harper stepped away from college basketball for the next two seasons.
“I really cherished those two years off, to be with her,” he said. “I’m grateful I made that decision.”
He then decided to return to college basketball and enrolled at Dawson Community College (Montana), where he averaged 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2017-18 season.
Harper was dealt a tragedy two months into that school year when his mother passed away, he said.
It was the following season, though, that he said was the “roughest” year of his life.
Harper had transferred to Savannah State, a Division I university in Georgia, which is located four hours from his family’s home in Florida.
“That was the first year playing basketball without my mother,” he said. “I was in a losing situation. I just made choices too quickly.”
On the basketball court, however, Harper thrived. In 30 games that season, he averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game — he recorded a double-double in a game against Wisconsin.
Following that season, Harper sought to transfer to a new Division I school. He said he heard from the likes of Pittsburgh, LSU and Arkansas, but was eventually informed that he had reached the end of his Division I eligibility. What Harper said he hadn’t realized was that his ‘clock’ started when he began his career at Iowa Central in 2014. Ultimately, his hardship request was denied.
After a season (2019-20) away from college basketball, Harper eventually chose to make the move to Mount Marty — certainly a different world than a Division I school.
“It’s small, but it’s been great,” Harper said. “I’ve been able to have a lot of one-on-one with my professors; I love them, and they really support the basketball team.”
After months of waiting for clearance from the NAIA Eligibility Center, Harper was finally able to suit up for the Lancers on Wednesday night.
It’s what he wanted: To be back on the court.
“It’s been great. I just have to get back into basketball shape,” Harper said.
He also has to continue adjusting to the tempo and style of play in the NAIA game, he added.
“I’m still moving like I’m at the Division I level, so all of my shots and everything are coming quick,” Harper said. “I don’t need to be as speed up. It’s about me controlling my pace.”
At 6-foot-7 and with a long wingspan, Harper certainly presents the Lancers with a threat on both ends of the floor, according to Lorensen.
“He’s got superior size and length and athleticism compared to the vast majority of the players in our league,” Lorensen said.
Harper, the coach added, can defend multiple positions and is versatile enough to play multiple positions on offense.
“His size and length can be a major difference maker on the defensive end,” Lorensen said.
Harper’s addition to the lineup also comes a week after Mount Marty added Yankton native Cooper Cornemann, who transferred home after a semester at South Dakota State.
“The advantage Tyrell has is that Cooper started with us after Christmas, while Tyrell has been practicing with us all year, so he can hit the ground running,” Lorensen said.
Practicing is one thing, though; getting up to speed in game settings is a challenge.
Will continued game experience help Harper with that?
“I think it’s going to come Sunday,” he said, with a smile. The Lancers play at Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday.
“I can’t wait too long, we’re 7 and 11. I have to get something shaking quickly and do what I can do to help the team.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.