SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty completed a 4-0 opening weekend with a 12-5 rout of Dakota State in the Dordt Softball Classic, Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Lilinoe Nihi went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Mount Marty. Sami Noble doubled and singled. Ella Ray also had two hits. Sarah Hart doubled. Kayleen Jacinto, Sydney Kotz, Olivia Valdez, Elisabeth McGill, Melissa Hagedorn, Raegan Harper and Adrian Schoby each had a hit in the victory.
Michelle Evdos had two hits and Carrington Entringer doubled for Dakota State. Yankton grad Grace Ortmeier drove in a run for the Trojans.
Yankton grad Regan Garry pitched two shutout innings, striking out one, and was credited with her first collegiate victory. Mason Usselman took the loss.
Next up for the Lancers is the Saint Ambrose Tournament in Davenport, Iowa. The Lancers will face Saint Ambrose twice, along with Mount Mercy and Aquinas (Michigan) in the event.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Lilinoe Nihi ripped a game-winning double to center in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Mount Marty to a 5-4 victory over William Penn in the Dordt Classic on Saturday.
MMU built a 4-0 lead, but William Penn scored four runs in top of the seventh to tie the game. Amber Shotts had a three-run double to tie the contest.
Olivia Valdez finished with a pair of triples and Bailey Kortan had two hits for Mount Marty. Nihi doubled, and Kayleen Jacinto, Janaeh Castro and Raegan Harper each had a hit in the victory.
Abby Wilson, Valeria Quiroga and Chelsey Huff each had two hits for William Penn.
McKenzie Gray went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Huff took the loss, striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings of work.
