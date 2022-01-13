DENVER, Colo. — South Dakota built a 30-3 lead after one quarter, stretched the margin to 44 points in the third quarter and coasted to a 79-51 victory over Denver in Summit League women’s basketball action on Thursday.
Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Maddie Krull each scored 14 points for USD (13-4, 6-0 Summit). Grace Larkins scored 12 points off the bench. Lamb had six assists and Liv Korngable added five assists in the victory.
Uju Ezeudu scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Denver (5-12, 0-6 Summit). Joclyen Wyatt had four assists.
USD travels to Omaha on Saturday. Denver hosts South Dakota State on Saturday.
SOUTH DAKOTA (13-4)
Hannah Sjerven 7-8 0-0 14, Liv Korngable 2-5 2-2 6, Chloe Lamb 6-8 1-1 14, Kyah Watson 2-4 0-0 6, Maddie Krull 5-8 2-2 14, Grace Larkins 4-9 3-3 12, Natalie Mazurek 1-3 2-2 5, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-2 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 2-4 0-0 5, Regan Sankey 0-2 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-2 2-2 2, Morgna Hansen 0-2 1-2 1, Aspen Williston 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-58 13-14 79.
DENVER (5-12)
Tess Santos 4-6 0-0 9, Uju Ezeudu 5-10 5-615, Cheyenne Forney 1-1 0-0 2, Meghan Boyd 2-5 1-1 7, Anna Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Emily Counsel 0-2 0-0 0, Indeya Sanders 1-3 0-0 3, Makayla Minett 2-4 0-0 4, Joclyen Wyatt 0-5 2-2 2, Mary Wilson 2-3 0-0 6. TOTALS: 18-45 8-9 51.
SOUTH DAKOTA 30 23 13 13 — 79
DENVER 3 13 11 24 — 51
Three-Pointers: USD 8-18 (Watson 2-2, Krull 2-4, Lamb 1-1, Larkins 1-2, Mazurek 1-1, Guebert 1-2, Sjerven 0-1, Korngable 0-1, Hansen 0-2), DU 7-21 (Boyd 2-4, Wilson 2-3, Santos 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Sanders 1-3, Ezeudu 0-2, Wyatt 0-1). Rebounds: USD 31 (Peplowski 5), DU 22 (Ezeudu 8). Personal Fouls: USD 13, DU 13. Fouled Out: None. Assists: USD 17 (Lamb 6), DU 13 (Wyatt 4). Turnovers: DU 24, USD 14. Steals: USD 16 (Ugofsky 3), DU 10 (Ezeudu 3). Blocked Shots: DU 4 (Minett 2), USD 1 (Sjerven). Attendance: 254.
