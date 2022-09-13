SIOUX FALLS — Host Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors at the Charger Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

In the boys’ race, the Chargers edged out Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35 to 41. Milbank (60), Lennox (64) and Vermillion (74) rounded out the first five. Dakota Valley (122) was seventh.

