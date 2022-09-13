SIOUX FALLS — Host Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors at the Charger Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
In the boys’ race, the Chargers edged out Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35 to 41. Milbank (60), Lennox (64) and Vermillion (74) rounded out the first five. Dakota Valley (122) was seventh.
The Chargers’ Isaac Davelaar ran away with top honors, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:09.67. Dell Rapids’ Josh Fletcher (17:00.15) was a distant second, followed by Milbank’s Payton Brown (17:02.89) and Beresford’s Andrew Atwood (17:05.23).
Vermillion was led by Jacob Chasing Hawk (17:20.65) and Henry Anderson (17:27.73), who finished ninth and 10th.
In the girls’ race, the Chargers posted a near-perfect score of 12 to beat out Milbank (60) and Vermillion (69). West Central (74) and Tea Area (78) rounded out the top five.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox (19:21.82) and Corinne Braun (19:24.22) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter event. Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor broke up the Charger sweep, finishing third in 19:37.15.
Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (20:10.31), Taeli Barta (20:46.16) and Lydia Anderson (21:13.15) were the top area finishers, placing ninth, 11th and 14th. Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler (21:34.97) was 15th.
