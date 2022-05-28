SIOUX FALLS -- It would've been special regardless, had Shae Rumsey been the lone member of her team competing in her event and later standing on the podium, but doing both with two teammates?
Extra special.
"There's so much support with all of us," said Rumsey, a sophomore for the Yankton girls' track & field squad.
"We're there for each other."
Never was that more evident that in one particular period on Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota State Track & Field Championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Rumsey was joined in the finals of the Class AA 400-meter dash by teammates Annika Gordon, a senior, and Sydnee Serck, a junior.
Not only was it a chance for the Gazelles to rack up a handful of points in their bid for a top-six finish and some hardware to bring home, it was a chance for the three friends to show the state what they could do.
Rumsey clocked a 56.3 in the one lap around the track to finish first, while Gordon was fifth (58.55) and Serck was sixth (59.7). Despite having just pushed themselves in one of their premier events, Rumsey and Serck shared a hug at the finish line.
"I've worked for so long, in the winter and during the season, for this," Rumsey said after she stepped down off the awards podium. "I've been looking forward to this, and I'm so proud of my teammates."
So too was someone else.
Their head coach, who joked later that his feeling of pride felt like a fatherly 'stick out your chest' moment.
"They've been with me forever, it feels like, between cross country and track," Yankton coach Luke Youmans said. "I think of them as my girls.
"You love them like they're your own kids."
The trio of Rumsey, Gordon and Serck would later be joined by sophomore Claire Tereshinski in the 1600-meter relay, which saw the Gazelles wrap up the weekend with a second-place finish and further cement the team's sixth-place finish.
O'Gorman captured the Class AA girls' team championship with 119.5 total points, followed by Brandon Valley (106), Sioux Falls Lincoln (93), Rapid City Stevens (77) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (56.5). Yankton finished sixth with 55 points, which was one place higher on the Class AA ladder than last year.
"The girls had an unbelievable last three days," Youmans said. "They did everything right and competed at such a high level."
The Gazelles got another boost Saturday from junior Tierney Faulk, who finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in a clocking of 46.71. It was a performance, she said later, that exceeded her own expectations.
"I was a little more relaxed, because I thought, 'Whatever happens happens, at least I'll place,'" she said.
In other placing action Saturday for the Gazelles, the medley relay quartet of seventh-grader Burkley Olson, Tereshinski, senior Cora Schurman and junior Thea Chance finished seventh (4:25.05).
"I'm so proud of all of the girls," Gordon said. "We really showed up this weekend. We placed better than I thought we would."
On the boys' side of the Class AA picture, Yankton finished in eighth place, eight points behind Sioux Falls Jefferson for sixth place.
"That was our goal, on both sides, to get a plaque," Youmans said.
"The competition level of (Class) AA is unbelievable, so it takes a special group to get one of those."
In placing action Saturday for the Bucks, there were two medalists in the 100-meter dash: Sophomore Austin Gobel was third (11.19) and senior Jaden Supurgeci was fourth (11.27). Gobel also later finished eighth in the 200-meter dash (23.3).
Sophomore Dylan Payer captured sixth place in the 1600-meter run (4:28.03) and senior Max Raab was eighth in the javelin (154-1). The 400-meter relay quartet of senior Gavin Haselhorst, senior Brayden Boese, junior Gavin Swanson and Supurgeci took sixth place (43.53).
Even Wraps Up Standout Career
Lexi Even couldn't avoid it.
She heard about it leading into the state meet. She heard it from other competitors. She heard it over the loudspeaker from the announcers.
The Parker senior was approaching 20 medals in her standout sprinting career for the Pheasants, which started way back in 2017 when she was in seventh grade.
"Everyone has been telling me all day, but honestly, I hadn't thought about it," Even said Saturday.
"Until now," she added, with a smile.
Even wrapped her high school career with individual titles Saturday in the Class A 100-meter dash (12.58) and 200-meter dash (25.55), and she anchored runner-up finishes in the 400-meter relay (49.91) and 800-meter relay (1:44.06).
Had the coronavirus pandemic not taken away the 2020 state track meet during her sophomore year, Even could have finished with even more medals.
During Even's career, she ran on five relay championship quartets, so she is well aware that she was joined by some talented teammates along the way."
"They really helped me along the way," Even said. "I wouldn't be here without them."
As her career progressed, Even said she developed more of a leadership role within her team.
"I learned how to teach the younger girls more and how to bring them along," she said.
Even will attend Mount Marty University this fall and began a track career for the Lancers.
Olympic Advice Aids Gunderson
A one-time statement from former Jamaican Olympic standout sprinter Usain Bolt stuck with Silja Gunderson.
The Dakota Valley sophomore took to heart Bolt's reminder that he stay "in his own tunnel." In other words, tune everything out. Don't worry about who is next to you at the start line. Run your race.
"At the beginning of this year, I started thinking about that," Gunderson said. "And it really helped me focus."
That advice also led to her winning a state title. Gunderson won the Class A girls' 100-meter hurdles on Saturday in a time of 15.42 that tied her for the all-class gold medal.
"All I'm thinking right now is that I'm speechless," she said after she came down off the awards podium. "I can't believe what happened.
"I've always had dreams that this could happen."
Gunderson also finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.78) and was fourth in the 200-meter dash (26.66).
Class A Girls
⦁ Elk Point-Jefferson eighth-grader Lauren McDermott was fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.36) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.66)
⦁ Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist took fifth place in the shot put (37-6.5), while Elk Point-Jefferson junior Josie Curry was eighth (37-4.75)
⦁ Ethan-Parkston senior Lindsey Roth finished seventh in the 1600 (5:20.3) and Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta was eighth in the 400 dash (1:01.51)
⦁ Elk Point-Jefferson junior Alyssa Chytka was seventh in the 200 dash (26.96) and eighth in the 100 dash (13.13). Parker junior Janae Olson was eighth in the 200 dash (27.58).
⦁ Ethan-Parkston senior Allison Ziebart was seventh in the long jump (16-1.75)
⦁ In the 400 relay, Beresford took fourth place (50.75)
⦁ Vermillion finished fourth in the 1600 relay (4:12.67)
⦁ In the 800 relay, Vermillion was seventh (1:48.91) and Wagner was eighth (1:54.76)
Class A Boys
⦁ In the long jump, Ethan-Parkston freshman James Deckert was fourth (20-4.25) and Parker senior Jaivyn DeBoer was fifth (20-3.5)
⦁ Beresford senior Max Orr took sixth place in the 300 hurdles (41.75)
⦁ Bon Homme junior Isaac Crownover took eighth in the 100 dash (11.57) and eighth in the 200 dash (23.61)
⦁ Ethan-Parkston sophomore Evan Bartelt was eighth in the 1600 (4:36.49)
⦁ The Beresford medley relay quartet was third (3:43.6) and the 1600 relay quartet took sixth (3:35.26)
⦁ The Dakota Valley 400 relay quartet finished fifth (44.73)
Class B Girls
⦁ Menno sophomore Ashton Massey was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.55), fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.33) and fourth in the triple jump (33-2)
⦁ The Alcester-Hudson 800 relay quartet was runner-up (1:50.69) and Platte-Geddes was fourth (1:51.06). Platte-Geddes was also second in the 400 relay (51.84)
⦁ Irene-Wakonda freshman Emma Marshall was the runner-up in the 400 dash (58.65)
⦁ Freeman seventh-grader Rylee Peters took third place in the 100 hurdles (15.94) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.72)
⦁ In the medley relay, Irene-Wakonda finished fourth (4:29.19) and Freeman Academy-Marion was fifth (4:29.33). Irene-Wakonda later took fourth place in the 1600 relay (4:17.93)
⦁ In the 100 dash, Platte-Geddes junior Briana DeGroot was fifth (13.10) and Alcester-Hudson sophomore Carly Patrick was sixth (13.10). Patrick later took seventh in the 200 dash (27.34)
⦁ Centerville senior Sophie Eide was eighth in the triple jump (32-6.25)
Class B Boys
Sparked by a big Saturday by sophomore Tavin Schroeder, the Freeman Academy-Marion boys' squad finished third in the Class B team rankings with 42 points, three points behind runner-up Ipswich.
Schroeder was the runner-up in the high jump (6-2), finished third in the 1600 (4:38.35) and anchored the runner-up medley relay quartet (3:46.71)
⦁ In the 110 hurdles, Viborg-Hurley sophomore Luke Campbell was second (16.04), Gayville-Volin senior Andrew Gustad took third (16.09) and Freeman senior Dawson Munkvold was fourth (16.23)
⦁ Irene-Wakonda junior Dashel Spurrell finished third in the 300 hurdles (42.71), followed by Gustad in fourth (42.86)
⦁ Viborg-Hurley junior George Johnson was third in the 100 dash (11.19) and eighth in the 200 dash (24.14)
⦁ Platte-Geddes sophomore Jack Ringling was third in the discus (149-6)
⦁ In the 800 relay, Platte-Geddes was fifth (1:33.54) and Viborg-Hurley finished sixth (1:33.72). Platte-Geddes later took seventh in the 400 relay (45.52) and Viborg-Hurley was later sixth in the 1600 relay (3:37.67)
⦁ Platte-Geddes senior Chase Varilek finished seventh in the 200 dash (23.85) and eighth in the 400 dash (53.46)
