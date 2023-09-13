FREEMAN — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and Chester girls claimed team honors in the Flyer Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.
Freeman Academy-Marion finished 1-2 in the boys’ race on the way to a 12 to 30 team victory over Elk Point-Jefferson. Parker (33) was third, followed by Chester (35) and Hanson (42).
For the Bearcats, Tavin Schroeder (16:27.56) and Finley McDonniel (17:11.74) claimed the top two spots in the 5,000-meter event. McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung (18:23.53) was third, followed by Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma (18:31.18) and Freeman’s Braydan Mangel (18:42.97).
Chester and Dell Rapids St. Mary each finished with 19 points in the girls’ team race, with Chester winning the title based on its fourth runner. Hanson (31) was third, followed by Centerville (31) and Menno (42).
Chester’s Emery Larson finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:00.98, well ahead of St. Mary’s Elizabeth Vogel (20:57.34), for individual honors. Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum (21:10.71) was third, followed by Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:21.30) and Freeman Academy-Marion’s Estelle Waltner (21:30.01).
