FREEMAN — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and Chester girls claimed team honors in the Flyer Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.

Freeman Academy-Marion finished 1-2 in the boys’ race on the way to a 12 to 30 team victory over Elk Point-Jefferson. Parker (33) was third, followed by Chester (35) and Hanson (42).

