HURON — Maiya Muller of Beresford shot a final round 78 to finish second in the girls’ 14-15 year-old division of the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championship, which concluded on Tuesday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Huron’s Bryn Huber won the event with a two-day score of 158, four strokes ahead of Muller.
Ben Daane of Rapid City won the boys’ 16-18 year-old title, claiming a two-hole playoff over Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls. Both golfers shot 139, seven strokes ahead of Radley Mauney of Hartford.
Brody Boltjes of Platte placed 22nd with a two-day score of 156. Quinn Bormann of Parkston (164) was 31st.
Defending champion Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls won the girls’ 16-18 year-old division, posting a two-day score of 151 to edge Masy Mock of Mitchell by one stroke.
In the boys’ 14-15 year-old division, Will Hurd of Sioux Falls won a two-hole playoff over Trey Even of Hartford for the title, each shooting 156. Payton Koehn of Parkston (163) was eighth.
