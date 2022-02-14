NEB. GIRLS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
SUB-DISTRICT C2-5
Feb. 14-17 at Crofton
First Round, Feb. 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 62, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Crofton (20-3) vs. No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (13-11), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ponca (21-1) vs. No. 3 Wakefield (16-7), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-7
Feb. 14-17 at Hartington
First Round, Feb. 14
Wausa 56, Walthill 41
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-15) vs. No. 4 Wausa (9-15), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Osmond (13-10) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (11-12), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-8
Feb. 14-17 in Niobrara
First Round, Feb. 14
Bloomfield 58, Boyd County 42
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Niobrara-Verdigre (16-7) vs. No. 4 Bloomfield (14-9), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Plainview (14-9) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-4
Feb. 14-17 at Humphrey
First Round, Feb. 14
Randolph 46, St. Edward 15
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-3) vs. No. 4 Randolph (2-20), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Riverside (5-15) vs. No. 3 Winside (5-16), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-5
Feb. 14-17 at O’Neill
First Round, Feb. 14
CWC 54, Santee 30
Semifinals, Feb. 15
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (16-6) vs. No. 4 Chambers-Wheeler Central (12-11), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot (13-9) vs. No. 3 Stuart (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 17
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
