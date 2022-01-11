BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Belle Fourche 68, Lead-Deadwood 32

Beresford 61, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Bison 57, Tiospaye Topa 52

Bowman County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 61

Britton-Hecla 45, Wilmot 36

Centerville 57, Scotland 42

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Castlewood 48

Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60

DeSmet 59, Howard 38

Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Deuel 79, Arlington 44

Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 48, OT

Ethan 56, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Gayville-Volin 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 26

Gregory 56, Wagner 55

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30

Highmore-Harrold 59, Faulkton 58

Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Warner 49

Kimball/White Lake 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50

Mitchell 64, Huron 51

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wessington Springs 46

Northwestern 32, Florence/Henry 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, James Valley Christian 63

Redfield 59, Miller 32

Sully Buttes 35, Ipswich 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 23

Winner 46, Pierre 43

Yankton 46, Harrisburg 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mobridge-Pollock vs. McLaughlin, ppd.

Waverly-South Shore vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd. to Feb 4th.

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 55, Groton Area 38

Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Faulkton 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23

Arlington 55, Deuel 13

Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 19

Bennett County 59, Little Wound 37

Bison 69, Tiospaye Topa 22

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Ethan 42

Britton-Hecla 41, Wilmot 27

Castlewood 56, Clark/Willow Lake 34

Centerville 38, Scotland 35

Colman-Egan 72, Chester 53

DeSmet 62, Howard 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Flandreau 55, Garretson 29

Freeman 52, Parker 43

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30

Hanson 72, McCook Central/Montrose 22

Hill City 54, Philip 29

Huron 69, Mitchell 46

Lakota Tech 65, Pierre 60

Menno 36, Canistota 23

Potter County 48, Stanley County 38

Rapid City Christian 53, Sturgis Brown 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Kimball/White Lake 32

Sisseton 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 18

Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32

Vermillion 54, Madison 31

Viborg-Hurley 66, Alcester-Hudson 30

Wagner 53, Gregory 32

Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 43

West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53

Yankton 44, Harrisburg 40

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Ainsworth 68, Boyd County 35

Amherst 74, Alma 32

Aquinas 53, Twin River 22

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Platteview 46

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Tekamah-Herman 43

Bayard 50, Morrill 46

Bishop Neumann 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49

Bridgeport 77, Burns, Wyo. 61

Burwell 60, Riverside 26

Centennial 24, Shelby/Rising City 10

Central City 44, St. Paul 38

Chadron 54, Hemingford 32

Chase County 45, Southern Valley 28

College View Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42

Columbus Scotus 55, Norfolk Catholic 18

Conestoga 58, Nebraska City 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 44

Douglas County West 48, Yutan 42

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hitchcock County 42

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44

Fort Calhoun 52, Louisville 46

Friend 63, Dorchester 17

Garden County 65, Minatare 36

Gibbon 44, Blue Hill 39

Gordon/Rushville 83, Hay Springs 49

Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Wynot 49

Hastings 62, Aurora 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Grand Island Northwest 46

Heartland 61, Superior 54

Heartland Christian, Iowa 58, Cedar Bluffs 25

Hershey 41, Sutherland 28

Hi-Line 54, Southwest 37

High Plains Community 66, Palmer 3

Holdrege 63, Adams Central 52

Homer 51, Pender 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Wisner-Pilger 39

Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Rock Hills, Kan. 16

Lincoln Christian 84, Boys Town 42

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Maxwell 35

McCool Junction 61, Harvard 32

Medicine Valley 60, Sandhills Valley 31

Millard North 61, Papillion-LaVista South 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34

Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 54

Osceola 67, Nebraska Christian 42

Overton 70, Brady 30

Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42, OT

Pleasanton 64, Central Valley 47

Potter-Dix 66, Kimball 11

Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26

Scottsbluff 76, Ogallala 51

Shelton 46, Arcadia-Loup City 45

Sidney 76, Mitchell 50

Spalding Academy 63, Elba 37

St. Mary's 66, Bloomfield 35

Summerland 48, Creighton 44

Wahoo 56, Blair 40

Wakefield 57, Ponca 40

Walthill 65, Madison 47

Waverly 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 35

Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37

Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33

York 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 33

MUDECAS

A Division

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Johnson County Central 35

Freeman 52, Southern 29

Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64

Tri County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

B Division

Diller-Odell 53, Exeter/Milligan 22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34

Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24

Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35

Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36

Amherst 47, Alma 38

Aquinas 40, Twin River 37

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Tekamah-Herman 26

Bayard 60, Morrill 19

Bennington 61, Omaha Mercy 20

Bishop Neumann 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 23

Bloomfield 74, St. Mary's 70

Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40

Bridgeport 82, Burns, Wyo. 54

Burwell 60, Riverside 23

Centennial 55, Shelby/Rising City 18

Centura 31, Doniphan-Trumbull 25

Chadron 54, Hemingford 32

College View Academy 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27, OT

Columbus Scotus 53, Norfolk Catholic 18

Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24

David City 40, Raymond Central 33

Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20

Dorchester 42, Friend 33

East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Fullerton 41

Elkhorn North 80, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21

Garden County 50, Minatare 20

Gordon/Rushville 72, Hay Springs 18

Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38

Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34

Hastings 62, Aurora 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Grand Island Northwest 35

Hershey 51, Sutherland 30

Hitchcock County 53, Dundy County-Stratton 37

Howells/Dodge 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 54

Kearney Catholic 47, Lexington 39

Kenesaw 55, Giltner 22

Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Rock Hills, Kan. 35

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24

Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Maxwell 14

McCool Junction 51, Harvard 11

Mead 37, Weeping Water 35

Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista South 45

Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23

Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34

North Bend Central 52, Arlington 22

Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 33

Osmond 47, Neligh-Oakdale 23

Overton 55, Brady 4

Pender 72, Homer 57

Platteview 53, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33

Ponca 53, Wakefield 43

Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32

Scottsbluff 65, Ogallala 61

Seward 61, Schuyler 5

Shelton 58, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30

Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26

St. Paul 59, Central City 15

Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37

Stuart 50, CWC 35

Summerland 37, Creighton 33

Superior 56, Heartland 17

Syracuse 53, Milford 41

Tri County Northeast 53, Winnebago 37

Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

Wahoo 43, Blair 26

Wayne 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

York 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Yutan 54, Douglas County West 39

Rockport Invitational

Falls City 59, Rock Port, Mo. 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Duchesne Academy vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Feb 17th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.