BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Belle Fourche 68, Lead-Deadwood 32
Beresford 61, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Bison 57, Tiospaye Topa 52
Bowman County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 61
Britton-Hecla 45, Wilmot 36
Centerville 57, Scotland 42
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Castlewood 48
Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60
DeSmet 59, Howard 38
Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Falls Christian 57
Deuel 79, Arlington 44
Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 48, OT
Ethan 56, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Gayville-Volin 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 26
Gregory 56, Wagner 55
Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30
Highmore-Harrold 59, Faulkton 58
Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Warner 49
Kimball/White Lake 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50
Mitchell 64, Huron 51
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wessington Springs 46
Northwestern 32, Florence/Henry 31
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, James Valley Christian 63
Redfield 59, Miller 32
Sully Buttes 35, Ipswich 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 23
Winner 46, Pierre 43
Yankton 46, Harrisburg 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mobridge-Pollock vs. McLaughlin, ppd.
Waverly-South Shore vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd. to Feb 4th.
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 55, Groton Area 38
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Faulkton 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23
Arlington 55, Deuel 13
Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 19
Bennett County 59, Little Wound 37
Bison 69, Tiospaye Topa 22
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Ethan 42
Britton-Hecla 41, Wilmot 27
Castlewood 56, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Centerville 38, Scotland 35
Colman-Egan 72, Chester 53
DeSmet 62, Howard 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Flandreau 55, Garretson 29
Freeman 52, Parker 43
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30
Hanson 72, McCook Central/Montrose 22
Hill City 54, Philip 29
Huron 69, Mitchell 46
Lakota Tech 65, Pierre 60
Menno 36, Canistota 23
Potter County 48, Stanley County 38
Rapid City Christian 53, Sturgis Brown 40
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Kimball/White Lake 32
Sisseton 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 18
Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32
Vermillion 54, Madison 31
Viborg-Hurley 66, Alcester-Hudson 30
Wagner 53, Gregory 32
Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53
Yankton 44, Harrisburg 40
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ainsworth 68, Boyd County 35
Amherst 74, Alma 32
Aquinas 53, Twin River 22
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Platteview 46
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Tekamah-Herman 43
Bayard 50, Morrill 46
Bishop Neumann 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49
Bridgeport 77, Burns, Wyo. 61
Burwell 60, Riverside 26
Centennial 24, Shelby/Rising City 10
Central City 44, St. Paul 38
Chadron 54, Hemingford 32
Chase County 45, Southern Valley 28
College View Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42
Columbus Scotus 55, Norfolk Catholic 18
Conestoga 58, Nebraska City 47
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 44
Douglas County West 48, Yutan 42
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hitchcock County 42
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44
Fort Calhoun 52, Louisville 46
Friend 63, Dorchester 17
Garden County 65, Minatare 36
Gibbon 44, Blue Hill 39
Gordon/Rushville 83, Hay Springs 49
Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Wynot 49
Hastings 62, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Grand Island Northwest 46
Heartland 61, Superior 54
Heartland Christian, Iowa 58, Cedar Bluffs 25
Hershey 41, Sutherland 28
Hi-Line 54, Southwest 37
High Plains Community 66, Palmer 3
Holdrege 63, Adams Central 52
Homer 51, Pender 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Wisner-Pilger 39
Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33
Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Rock Hills, Kan. 16
Lincoln Christian 84, Boys Town 42
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Maxwell 35
McCool Junction 61, Harvard 32
Medicine Valley 60, Sandhills Valley 31
Millard North 61, Papillion-LaVista South 58
Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34
Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58
North Bend Central 60, Arlington 54
Osceola 67, Nebraska Christian 42
Overton 70, Brady 30
Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42, OT
Pleasanton 64, Central Valley 47
Potter-Dix 66, Kimball 11
Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26
Scottsbluff 76, Ogallala 51
Shelton 46, Arcadia-Loup City 45
Sidney 76, Mitchell 50
Spalding Academy 63, Elba 37
St. Mary's 66, Bloomfield 35
Summerland 48, Creighton 44
Wahoo 56, Blair 40
Wakefield 57, Ponca 40
Walthill 65, Madison 47
Waverly 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 35
Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37
Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33
York 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 33
MUDECAS
A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Johnson County Central 35
Freeman 52, Southern 29
Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64
Tri County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32
B Division
Diller-Odell 53, Exeter/Milligan 22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34
Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24
Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35
Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36
Amherst 47, Alma 38
Aquinas 40, Twin River 37
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Tekamah-Herman 26
Bayard 60, Morrill 19
Bennington 61, Omaha Mercy 20
Bishop Neumann 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 23
Bloomfield 74, St. Mary's 70
Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40
Bridgeport 82, Burns, Wyo. 54
Burwell 60, Riverside 23
Centennial 55, Shelby/Rising City 18
Centura 31, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
Chadron 54, Hemingford 32
College View Academy 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27, OT
Columbus Scotus 53, Norfolk Catholic 18
Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24
David City 40, Raymond Central 33
Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20
Dorchester 42, Friend 33
East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Fullerton 41
Elkhorn North 80, Omaha Gross Catholic 29
Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21
Garden County 50, Minatare 20
Gordon/Rushville 72, Hay Springs 18
Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34
Hastings 62, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Grand Island Northwest 35
Hershey 51, Sutherland 30
Hitchcock County 53, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Howells/Dodge 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 54
Kearney Catholic 47, Lexington 39
Kenesaw 55, Giltner 22
Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Rock Hills, Kan. 35
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24
Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Maxwell 14
McCool Junction 51, Harvard 11
Mead 37, Weeping Water 35
Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista South 45
Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23
Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34
North Bend Central 52, Arlington 22
Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 33
Osmond 47, Neligh-Oakdale 23
Overton 55, Brady 4
Pender 72, Homer 57
Platteview 53, Ashland-Greenwood 43
Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33
Ponca 53, Wakefield 43
Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32
Scottsbluff 65, Ogallala 61
Seward 61, Schuyler 5
Shelton 58, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30
Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26
St. Paul 59, Central City 15
Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37
Stuart 50, CWC 35
Summerland 37, Creighton 33
Superior 56, Heartland 17
Syracuse 53, Milford 41
Tri County Northeast 53, Winnebago 37
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Wahoo 43, Blair 26
Wayne 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29
York 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Yutan 54, Douglas County West 39
Rockport Invitational
Falls City 59, Rock Port, Mo. 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Duchesne Academy vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Feb 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.