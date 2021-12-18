MITCHELL — Host Mitchell scored an impressive 148.7 to win its home Jill McCormick Invitational gymnastics meet, Saturday in Mitchell.
Harrisburg scored an even 143 points to finish second. O’Gorman (141.5) was third, followed by Mitchell “Gold” (141.35), Watertown (141.15) and Yankton (137.35).
Watertown’s Myah Morris earned all-around honors, scoring a 38.175, just ahead O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (37.825). Mitchell “Black” athletes Bentley Bates (38.375), Olivia Prunty (37.25) and Kyra Gropper (37.175) rounded out the top five.
Morris also won on vault (9.9) and floor exercise (9.75). Boetel earned top marks on the uneven parallel bars (9.425). Bates claimed top honors on balance beam (9.7).
Yankton was led by Alison Johnson, who finished 11th in the all-around with a 35.35. Johnson also led the Gazelles on floor (9.4) and bars (8.625). Ava Koller led Yankton on beam (9.05). Callie Boomsma was the top Gazelle on vault, scoring 8.775.
The Gazelles now head into a holiday break, with their next competition on Jan. 8, the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brookings.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell Black 148.7, Harrisburg 143, O’Gorman 141.5, Mitchell Gold 141.35, Watertown 141.15, Yankton 137.35, Brookings 136.675, Aberdeen Central 132.175, Pierre 131.25, Huron 119.05, Rapid City Central 61.8, Rapid City Stevens 53.825
ALL-AROUND: 1, Myah Morris W 38.175; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 37.825; 3, Bentley Bates M-B 37.375; 4, Olivia Prunty M-B 37.25; 5, Kyra Gropper M-B 37.175; t6, Emily Moody M-B, Audrey Meyer OG 36.625; 8, Izabella Driscoll HA 36.55; 9, Kiah Boetel HA 36.4; 10, Joslin Sommerville M-B 36.225; YHS: 11, Alison Johnson 35.35; 17, Callie Boomsma 34.525; 23, Allie Byrkeland 32.7
BARS: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.425; 2, Myah Morris W 9.225; 3, Kyra Gropper M-B 9.1; 4, Olivia Prunty M-B 9.05; t5, Kyanna Gropper M-G, Bentley Bates M-B, Izzabella Driscoll HA 8.95; 8, Maggie Fites AC 8.925; 9, Katelyn Maeschen HA 8.85; 10, Joslin Sommerville M-B 8.775; YHS: t12, Alison Johnson 8.625; 15, Callie Boomsma 8.5; 29, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.7; t31, Allie Byrkeland 7.475; 39, Burkley Olson 7.25
BEAM: 1, Bentley Bates M-B 9.7; 2, Kiah Boetel H 9.6; 3, Olivia Prunty M-B 9.45; 4, Kyra Gropper M-B 9.4; t5, Lara Widstrom M-G, Sidney Malde M-G, Maeve Boetel OG 9.35; 8, Myah Morris W 9.3; 9, Briana McElhaney W 9.2; t10, Masyn Schutter AC, Layla Erickson B 9.1; YHS: t12, Ava Koller 9.05; 25, Alison Johnson 8.65; t26, Callie Boomsma 8.6; 33, Allie Byrkeland 8.5; 41, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.7
FLOOR: 1, Myah Morris W 9.75; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.7; t3, Emily Moody M-B, Bentley Bates M-B 9.55; 5, Kyra Gropper M-B 9.5; 6, Olivia Prunty M-B 9.45; t7, Joslin Sommerville M-B, Alison Johnson Y 9.4; t9, Tayla Dobrenski B, Izzabella Driscoll HA 9.35; OTHER YHS: t11, Ava Koller 9.25; 29, Callie Boomsma 8.65; 42, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.2; t44, Allie Byrkeland 8.1
VAULT: 1, Myah Morris W 9.9; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 9.8; 3, Emily Moody M-B 9.5; 4, Audrey Meyer OG 9.475; 5, Layla Erickson B 9.35; t6, Olivia Prunty M-B, Joslin Sommerville M-B 9.3; 8, Izabella Driscoll HA 9.2; t9, Kyra Gropper M-B, Bentley Bates M-B 9.175; YHS: 20, Callie Boomsma 8.775; t24, Alison Johnson, Ava Koller 8.675; t30, Allie Byrkeland 8.625; 36, Hailee Gilbery 8.5
