CROFTON, Neb. — Hunter Hallock went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to lead Tabor past Menno 10-5 in the semifinals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Crofton.
The victory sends Tabor to a Saturday showdown with host Crofton. Menno will face Wynot in a winner-in, loser-out game on Thursday.
Joey Slama also had three hits for Tabor. Chas Kortan went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Zach Sutera also had two hits and two RBI. Chris Sutera posted two hits. Nolan Carda doubled, and Bryce Scieszinski and Dustin Honomichl doubled for the Bluebirds, who outhit Menno 15-5.
For Menno, Dylan Lehr had three hits and Macon Oplinger had two hits. Dustin Livingston drove in two runs.
Kortan went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Doug Hall took the loss.
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Bluejays upended top-seeded Lesterville 7-3 Sunday to advance to the championship of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Crofton will face second-seeded Tabor in Saturday’s championship game. The Broncs will face Freeman in a winner-in, loser-out game on Thursday.
Winner-Colome 5, Platte 2
PARKSTON — Winner-Colome advanced to the championship of the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Platte on Sunday in Parkston.
The championship game against Alexandria is set for Friday night, with both teams already qualified for state. Platte will play on Tuesday, with another state-qualifying opportunity on the line.
Michael Buitenbos doubled and singled for Platte. Grant Doom and Sheldon Gant each doubled. Mason Townsend, Hunter Hewitt, Hayden Kuiper and Ryan Allen each had a hit for the Killer Tomatoes.
Buitenbos took the loss, with Doom striking out four in 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief.
