CROFTON, Neb. — Hunter Hallock went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to lead Tabor past Menno 10-5 in the semifinals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Crofton.

The victory sends Tabor to a Saturday showdown with host Crofton. Menno will face Wynot in a winner-in, loser-out game on Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.