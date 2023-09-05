Sioux Falls Roosevelt was able to fend off the multiple different Yankton Gazelle leads to get the 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 win in Class AA girls’ high school volleyball match on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the match, the Gazelles were able to grab the lead eight different times. However, SF Roosevelt was able to contain the Gazelles and never allow their lead to get past a three-point difference.

