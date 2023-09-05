Sioux Falls Roosevelt was able to fend off the multiple different Yankton Gazelle leads to get the 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 win in Class AA girls’ high school volleyball match on Tuesday evening.
Throughout the match, the Gazelles were able to grab the lead eight different times. However, SF Roosevelt was able to contain the Gazelles and never allow their lead to get past a three-point difference.
Gazelles head coach Tayler Stacey has seen continued improvement in many different facets from her team so far this season, with the main one being the energy the team puts on the court.
“We had the energy the first two sets of the game. They fought and pushed until the seventeenth-eighteenth point of both sets.” She added on by saying, “but we want more.”
Jade Jere, a freshman for Yankton, was able to add energy and fight to her team, getting the first two Gazelle points in the second set.
“She’s a player who will fight, because she wants to be out there and play. She will do anything to get the ball, and she’s been doing a nice job when she gets it,” Stacey said. “We have been working on getting her and the other girls to click even better when on the court, and every match we see improvement with it.”
Some leaders for Yankton tonight include Macy Drotzmann, Payton Moser, and Camille McDermott. Drotzmann had six kills and 12 digs, Moser picked up 24 digs and two service aces, while McDermott had 12 digs, nine assists, and four kills on the night.
The focus for the Gazelles currently lands on making sure each touch makes the ball better and continuing to keep up the energy to the last point.
“We are a scrappy team and can get the ball up, but now we need to work on making the ball better. I’ve been telling the team that each touch matters, whether it is a pass, set, or hit,” Stacey said. “So that is our main focus right now, as well as continuing to try to keep our energy up longer.”
Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s record improves to 2-2 this season, and they don’t play again until Sep. 15th against Rapid City Stevens.
The Gazelles are now 1-6 on the year, with their next game being on Friday against Sioux Falls Washington. The start time for the game is set for 7:00 pm.
Coach Stacey noted that the girls will need to bring and keep the energy from tonight’s game, and have it ready to go on Friday.
“Washington is a big team with some really tall players, so the girls will need to bring energy and just continue to fight for every point.”
The JV team lost 2-0 to SF Roosevelt. Kaylor Luellman had 10 assists in the game, while Gracie Gutzmann picked up four aces, six digs, and two kills for the team. Joselyn Pearson and Jade Jere both added three kills.
The sophomore team fell to the Rough Riders with a 2-0 score. Burkley Olson led the team with five kills, and Airy Wiof had three to follow.
The Freshman A team lost 2-1, with Alaina Nelson getting six aces. Camie Buehlmann had five assists and one ace, and Olivia Puck put up three kills.
The Freshman B team won their game, with Maddie Terenshinski getting three kills and two aces. Claire Noehren added two kills.
