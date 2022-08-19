The Yankton Bucks won a junior varsity boys’ golf triangular on Friday at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Yankton finished at 346 for the day, six strokes ahead of Brandon Valley (352). Harrisburg (393) was third.
Yankton’s Evan Ness ran away with individual honors with a 79. Brandon Valley’s Landon Minion and Will Peterson tied for second at 86.
Brandon Valley won middle school honors with a 374. Yankton was third at 399.
Middle school individual honors went to Brandon Valley’s Lynden Pyle with an 87, one stroke ahead of Harrisburg’s Gavin Weir. Yankton’s Kai Cody (89) was third.
JV: Yankton 346, Brandon Valley 352, Harrisburg 393
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Evan Ness, Yankton 79; T2, Landon Minion, Brandon Valley 86; T2, Will Peterson, Brandon Valley 86; 4, Tyler Lahren, Brandon Valley 87; T5, William Youngblom, Yankton 88; T5, Carter Schurman, Yankton 88; 7, Evan Drake, Harrisburg 89; 8, Ryker Larsen, Yankton 91; T9, Collin Steppat, Yankton 93; T9, Jake Jacobson, Brandon Valley 93; 11, Austin Heibult, Harrisburg 96; 12, Izaac Meyer, Brandon Valley 97; T13, Michael Horning, Yankton 98; T13, Christian Schaefer, Yankton 98; T13, Keegan Lane, Brandon Valley 98; T16, Thomas Brinkerhoff, Yankton 100; T16, Drew Weir, Harrisburg 100; T18, Crayton Jibben, Harrisburg 108; T18, Hunter Eggen, Yankton 108; 20, Brody Moe, Yankton 127
MS: Brandon Valley 374, Harrisburg 384, Yankton 399
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Lynden Pyle, Brandon Valley 87; 2, Gavin Weir, Harrisburg 88; 3, Kai Cody, Yankton 89; 4, Elijah Larson, Yankton 91; 5, Jalen Dwire, Harrisburg 93; 6, Will Lockner, Brandon Valley 94; T7, Cooper Schuman, Brandon Valley 96; T7, Max Porter, Harrisburg 96; T9, Lincoln McInerney, Brandon Valley 97; T9, Caleb Johnson, Brandon Valley 97; 11, Ryan Thompson, Brandon Valley 106; 12, Dawson Drake, Harrisburg 107; 13, Isaac Dimmer, Yankton 108; 14, Colton Hopkins, Yankton 111; 15, Cooper Larsen, Yankton 115; 16, Easton Schelhaas, Yankton 127; 17, Thomas Kronaizl, Yankton 145
