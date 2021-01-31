MITCHELL — The Mitchell Marlins scored four consecutive goals to claim a 7-4 victory over Yankton in varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
William Elfstrand posted two goals and an assist, and Josh Grosdidier scored twice for Mitchell. Nicholas Lord finished with a goal and three assists. Eric Biggerstaff posted a goal and two assists. Nathan McCormick also scored, and Tanner Puetz and Mick Dailey each recorded an assist in the victory.
Zachary Weber finished with two goals and an assist for Yankton. Luke Abbott posted a goal and an assist. Brody Burgeson also scored a goal. Thomas Wiener, Alexander Nockels and Gaige Koster each recorded an assist for the Bucks.
Drake Jerke picked up the win in net for the Marlins, stopping 36 shots. Keenan Wagner made 31 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Girls: Mitchell 10, Yankton 0
MITCHELL — Kelsey Amick posted five goals and two assists to lead Mitchell past Yankton 10-0 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
Brooke Jarman posted two goals and an assist for Mitchell. Reese Amick and MaKenna Tronnes each scored for the Marlins. Samantha Kludt had two assists in the victory.
Sadie Kludt preserved the shutout in goal, stopping eight shots. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 30 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Huron on Feb. 6.
JV Boys: Mitchell 6, Yankton 1
MITCHELL — Kaden Contreras scored twice to lead Mitchell past Yankton 6-1 in JV boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Connor Hohn had a goal and an assist for Mitchell. Caden Ziehl, Victor Contreras and Daniel Laufman each scored. Tyson Sabers recorded two assists and Lucas Paul added an assist for the Marlins.
Brady Blom scored for Yankton.
Drake Jerke made 24 saves to pick up the victory in goal. Jacob Larson stopped 31 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Start time is 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
