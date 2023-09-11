VERMILLION — Vermillion topped Lennox 151 to 168 in a nine-hole boys’ golf dual on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen shot 36 to lead the way, beating teammate Cooper Girard by one stroke (37). Vermillion claimed the next three spots, with Rylan Moran shooting 38, and Karson Preister and Kade Reuvers each shooting 40.
Eli Homan led Lennox with a 41.
Vermillion also won flight two, 173 to 190. The teams tied at 193 in flight three.
TEAM: Vermillion 151, Lennox 168
INDIVIDUAL: Trey Hansen V 36, Cooper Girard V 37, Rylan Moran V 38, Karson Preister V 40, Kade Reuvers V 40, Eli Homan L 41, Jack Johnson V 41, Talan Dierks L 42, Griffen Boomgarden L 42, Alex Heibult L 43, Pierce Temme L 44, Ryan Benning L 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.