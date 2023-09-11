VERMILLION — Vermillion topped Lennox 151 to 168 in a nine-hole boys’ golf dual on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.

Vermillion’s Trey Hansen shot 36 to lead the way, beating teammate Cooper Girard by one stroke (37). Vermillion claimed the next three spots, with Rylan Moran shooting 38, and Karson Preister and Kade Reuvers each shooting 40.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.