MITCHELL — All four District 6B teams will play first-round games during the day, as the pairings for the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park, were drawn Sunday. First round games begin Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Tabor will be the first area team on the field, facing Akron in Thursday’s 11 a.m. contest.
District 6B will be featured in the first two games on Friday, as Lesterville plays the Platte Killer Tomatoes at 11 a.m., followed by Menno against Northville at 1 p.m.
District champion Crofton will be the last area team in action, playing the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Second round games begin Sunday, Aug. 6, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 9. Quarterfinal games are Aug. 10-11, with semifinals on Aug. 12 and the championship set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
S.D. STATE CLASS B TOURN.
GAME 1: Milbank vs. Lennox Only One, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Flandreau vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Akron vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Winner-Colome vs. Plankinton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Platte vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Menno vs. Northville, 1 p.m.
GAME 9: Canova vs. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Miller-Wessington vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 15: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Parkston Mudcats, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
GAME 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 19: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 34: Game 26 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 35: Game 30 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
