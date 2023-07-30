District Champions
The Crofton Bluejays celebrate after their 8-4 victory over Tabor in the District 6B amateur baseball tournament championship game, Saturday in Crofton. Crofton will face the Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Mitchell's Cadwell Park.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

MITCHELL — All four District 6B teams will play first-round games during the day, as the pairings for the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park, were drawn Sunday. First round games begin Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Tabor will be the first area team on the field, facing Akron in Thursday’s 11 a.m. contest.

