MENNO — Canton scored seven unanswered runs to rally past Scotland-Menno 12-10 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Seth Peterson went 4-for-5 with a double, and Zach Richardson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Canton. Radin Huyser doubled and singled, driving in three. Matt Anderson, Arthur Behoit and Luke Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Dawson Bietz and Jordan Gall each had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Jacob Schott had a double and three RBI. Levi Bender also doubled. Austin Pillsbury, Kadeyn Ulmer, Turner Nicholson and Josh Heckenlaible each had a hit for the Trappers.
Seth Peterson pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. Bietz took the loss, striking out seven.
Scotland-Menno travels to Parkston-Ethan-Tripp on Friday.
