The Morningside Mustangs defeated the Mount Marty Lancers volleyball team 25-19, 26-24, 25-14 in a clash of Great Plains Athletic Conference teams at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Tuesday night.
Morningside improves to 9-18 on the season. Mount Marty falls to 6-16.
The contest did not count towards conference standings.
Lancers assistant coach Sophia Lobo Paes expressed disappointment in how the Lancers played throughout the match.
“We took too long to (execute) the game plan,” she said. “We watch film to prepare for that. It took us too long to start applying it (as far as) fighting for the ball. We’re upset that we weren’t able to fight for the win.”
The second set looked all but won for Morningside. Down 22-13, MMU started hitting well and playing effective defense. The Lancers fought all the way back to tie the set at 24.
“We put our heart into our defense,” Lobo Paes said. “You have to have structure, but at the end of the day, you have to have heart to put yourself out there to (get to the ball on defense). Once that we started having that heart and applying the game plan, that’s when we showed we can play.
“It gives the confidence is when we’re playing good defense. When your teammate is sacrificing, putting those balls up, then you can be confident that you’re going to hit the ball and (your teammate is) going to be there. Those (aspects) go together in volleyball.”
Morningside would get the last two points of the set to take the 26-24 win.
During the rally, Lobo Paes said the team did a respectable job of hitting away from a Morningside block that set the tone for the game in the first set.
“We knew how they blocked,” she said. “It took us too long to run the game plan that we strategized. Instead of hitting towards the block, we had spots on where to put the ball in and it took us too long to apply that.”
“We were doing a better job at the end of the second set. That’s when we played our level. We’re playing defense. We’re hitting the ball. At the end of the day, we made adjustments, but we can’t let them have a big run and then try and come back.”
The Mustangs had eight blocked attacks in the first set and ended the game with 18 compared to Mount Marty’s eight.
Jadie DeLange led the Lancers with 10 kills. Julia Weber and Erika Langloss registered 14 assists. Zoie Bertsch had a good game defensively for MMU, registering 15 digs.
For Morningside, Sydney Marlow led the way with 14 kills to go along with 17 digs. Gillian Depauw did her part on the offensive end with 38 set assists. Aureana Bernales led the way with 19 digs for the Mustangs.
MMU’s loss to Morningside was its 12th straight. Lobo Paes said the coaching staff is giving the team the day off tomorrow. She is hoping that the team can clear their heads as they have a tough home contest against No. 5 Midland on Friday.
“Hopefully having the time off for (the players) to physically recover, mentally get ready watching tape, and coming ready to practice on Thursday can prepare (us) for a tough match,” Lobo Paes said.
Game time for Friday’s contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
