NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Creighton senior Gage Burns shot a final round 75 to win the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event finished on Tuesday in North Platte, Nebraska.
Burns finished with a two-day score of 151, edging out first-round leader Quinton Heineman of Pender by one stroke (152). Pender’s Layton Gralheer (153) was third.
Pender won the team title with a two-day score of 641, 11 shots better than Overton (652). Loomis (677) was a distant third.
Wausa senior Jaxon Claussen shot a final round 90 to finish at 169, tied for 22nd. Bloomfield junior Mason Mackeprang tied for 37th at 175.
Hartington-Newcastle moved up two spots on the final day to finish 13th as a team with a score of 767. Junior Riley Sudbeck led the Wildcats, shooting a 185 to tie for 59th. Senior Turner Dendinger shot 188, junior Dayton Sudbeck shot 196, senior Bailey Paden shot 199 and senior Mason Buschkamp shot 203 in the event.
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Ponca finished 10th in the team standings of the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Wednesday at Elks Golf Course in Columbus.
Kearney Catholic ran away with the team title, expanding its lead by 20 strokes over Grand Island Central Catholic on the final day and finishing with a two-day score of 629. GICC finished at 652. Yutan was a distant third at 682.
Medalist honors went to Kearney Catholic sophomore Jackson Dunham, who shot a two-day score of 5-over 149. Grand Island Central Catholic senior Bowdie Fox (152) was second, three strokes back.
Ponca was led by sophomore Jace Wahls, who tied for 20th at 165. Junior Grant Sprakel (167) was 25th. Junior Miguel Balvantin (188) tied for 65th. Junior Myles Fethkenher (201) was 81st. Sophomore Austin Dendinger (209) tied for 88th.
Tri County Northeast sophomore Ben Jorgensen tied for 44th at 179.
