BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bees didn’t want to get stung again.
They wanted to be the ones doing the stinging.
That provided all the motivation for Wiley Ziegler and his teammates, as they prepared for a second-round playoff game on the same field where their 2021 season came to an end in the same round of the bracket.
By virtue of a thrilling 44-42 victory over Osceola in Friday night’s Class D2 battle, Ziegler and the Bloomfield Bees exorcised those demons from a year ago.
“We all thought about it a lot,” said Ziegler, a junior running back whose 3-yard touchdown run with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter put Bloomfield ahead for good.
“Last year it was about this time we were coming off this field, but we’re too good and too strong to let that happen again,” he added.
The victory sends the Bees (9-1) into next Friday’s quarterfinals against Wynot. The game will be played in Wynot and a time will be released later.
First, though, Bloomfield had to survive a back-and-forth affair against Osceola (8-2), and especially a wild second quarter that saw seven touchdowns and 46 points.
The barrage continued into the third quarter, when Bloomfield sophomore quarterback Braeden Guenther scored on a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Bees a 36-34 lead. Osceola then answered with a Kale Gustafson 2-yard scoring run and the two-point conversion pushed the visitors in front 42-36.
On Bloomfield’s next drive, a long pass completion set the Bees up inside the 5-yard line and Ziegler’s 3-yard touchdown run and ensuing conversion gave the hosts a 44-42 lead with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter.
From there, the Bees had to hang on. A turnover on downs gave the ball back to Osceola with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but a desperation pass down the field with one second left was intercepted by Bloomfield junior Layne Warrior.
One play later, the Bees were celebrating a second-round victory.
“This win is more about heart than skill and talent,” Ziegler said. “To beat a team like Osceola, you have to have a lot of heart.
“We have a lot of passion for each other.”
The biggest task for Bloomfield, according to head coach Matt Kuchar, was going to be slowing down Osceola’s Zelasney, who has captured eight sprinting gold medals at the state track meet in his career.
“We were physical and the (number) five kid (Zelasney) is the fastest kid in the state,” Kuchar said. “We did a good job crashing down on him.”
OSCEOLA (8-2) 8 26 8 0 — 36
BLOOMFIELD (9-1) 8 20 16 0 — 44
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
OHS — Isaiah Zelasney, 60-yard run (conversion good); 11:43
BHS — Brock Jeannoutot, 7-yard run (conversion good); 2:09
Second Quarter
BHS — Layne Warrior, 40-yard pass from Braeden Guenther (conversion no good); 11:51
BHS — Guenther, 17-yard run (conversion no good); 7:54
OHS — Zelasney, 6-yard run (conversion no good); 5:48
OHS — Kale Gustafson, 25-yard run (conversion no good); 1:36
OHS — Zelasney, 16-yard run (conversion good); 0:50
BHS — Wiley Ziegler, 78-yard kickoff return (conversion good); 0:33
OHS — Kolton Neujahr, 15-yard pass from Gustafson (conversion no good); 0:02
Third Quarter
BHS — Guenther, 43-yard run (conversion good); 10:37
OHS — Gustafson, 2-yard run (conversion good); 6:33
BHS — Ziegler, 3-yard run (conversion good); 2:41
