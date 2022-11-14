Isaac Bruns Signs With USD
Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns handles the ball during a game in the 2021-22 season. Bruns has signed to attend the University of South Dakota and play basketball for the Coyotes.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota men’s basketball team added three players to the 2023 class on National Signing Day. USD head coach Eric Peterson is excited to welcome Isaac Bruns, Jake Brack, and Shey Eberwein to the 2023 Coyote men’s basketball class. 

Bruns is a native of North Sioux City, and attends Dakota Valley High School. He is a two-time first team South Dakota High School Class A selection. Bruns also earned all-conference honors those two years as well.

