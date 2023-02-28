HURLEY — Scotland upended Centerville 57-54 in overtime in the Region 4B boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Scotland (10-11) advances to face top-seeded Viborg-Hurley in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday in Centerville. Centeville finished at 10-10.
Trenton Skorepa had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Stephen Johnson posted 15 points and four assists for Scotland. Ashton Dennis finished with nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
Logan Bobzin led Centerville with 21 points. Brennan Tople added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
SCOTLAND (10-11) 12 13 16 10 6 — 57
CENTERVILLE (10-10) 9 11 8 23 3 — 54
Viborg-Hurley 75, Gayville-Volin 46
HURLEY — Top-seeded Viborg-Hurley claimed a 75-46 victory over Gayville-Volin in the Region 4B boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Cougars (18-3) advances to face Scotland in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday in Centerville. Gayville-Volin finished at 4-18.
Kobee Sherman scored 25 points, and Nick Hanson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley. Brady Schroedermeier had 12 rebounds and four assists. Gage Goettertz added eight points and seven assists in the victory.
Spencer Karstens scored a game-high 29 points for Gayville-Volin.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-18) 12 17 6 11 — 46
VIBORG-HURLEY (18-3) 18 24 16 17 — 75
Freeman Acad.-Marion 42, Freeman 35
FREEMAN — Matthew Hagen scored a game-high 20 points as Freeman Academy-Marion outlasted crosstown rival Freeman 42-35 in the Region 4B boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Bearcats (13-8) advance to face Irene-Wakonda in a SoDak 16 qualifier game on Friday in Centerville. Freeman finishes at 5-16.
Also for FA-M, Connor Epp scored 10 points. Jess Bashige added seven rebounds.
Rocky Ammann led Freeman with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tate Sorenson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (13-8) 12 11 12 15 — 42
FREEMAN (5-16) 9 9 8 9 — 35
Irene-Wakonda 62, Alcester-Hudson 49
FREEMAN — Dashel Spurrell and Miles Pollman each scored 14 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Alcester-Hudson 62-49 in the Region 4B boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday in Freeman.
The Eagles (10-11) advance to face Freeman Academy-Marion in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday in Centerville. Alcester-Hudson finishes at 6-15.
Jake Kuhl had nine reobunds and Jens Hansen posted five steals for IW.
Dominic Van Egdom led Alcester-Hudson with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Mateo Kleinhans and Ethan Bovill each had 10 points. Jose Topete-Lopez added three steals.
GREGORY — Top-seeded Gregory built a 45-15 halftime lead on the way to a 66-26 victory over Avon in the Region 5B boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Gregory (15-6) will now travel to Mitchell on Friday to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour in a SoDak 16 qualifying game. Avon finished at 5-16.
Daniel Mitchell scored 14 points, and Cruz Klundt had 12 points and five assists for Gregory. Colt Keiser added 11 points.
Landon Thury led Avon with nine points.
AVON (5-16) 5 10 8 3 — 26
GREGORY (15-6) 13 32 10 11 — 66
