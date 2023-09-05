The Yankton Bucks fought to a 1-1 draw against the Brandon Valley Lynx Tuesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring quipped that “a tie is better than a loss,” but wanted Yankton to take the game over after a fast start.
“The first six minutes of the game, we dominated,” Dave Dannenbring said. “I’m happy that (our players) can start. That’s been a problem in the past.
“We had good angles coming into the net. We just needed to capitalize on those (chances). There were so many minutes where (Brandon Valley) didn’t get it past our half. I thought, ‘All we’ve got to do is pop one of these in there.
“It was unfortunate we didn’t finish some (chances). We had a number of great plays. If we had just put one in right away, it changes the whole complexion of the game.”
Dave Dannenbring added Brandon Valley’s size defensively created problems for the Bucks after their fast start.
“Their defense shut us down,” he said. “They forced us to have to play too direct, trying to play these through-balls. We can control it in the middle (of the field). We don’t have to bypass the middle third and run down the field (to complete passes).”
The Bucks started fast in the second half, as Christian Pacheco got the ball past Brandon Valley goalkeeper Quin Biever in the 45th minute to give Yankton a 1-0 advantage.
“It was a great play all the way around,” Dave Dannenbring said. “It’s great to finish (that chance).”
Still, the Bucks got into the habit of playing “boot ball,” which is a term used to describe kicking the ball down the field to complete longer passes. It helped Brandon Valley to push play into the Yankton third.
In the 64th minute, Brandon Valley pushed up the field as Raimundo Pizzaro took the pass from Camron Bailous as Kevin Ortiz was called for the foul in the penalty box. The Lynx’s Thaddeus Miller converted from the spot to tie things up at 1-1.
Coach Dannenbring added that the team that can execute their passes the fastest is the team that is going to win.
“We need to be able to settle down and do that,” he said. “I’m okay with a couple of boot and through balls. (I told our players), ‘You’re going to have to check back and control the midfield because the boot ball is not working. We’re wasting our energy by running down and having all those long passes.’
“It’s hard to simulate that speed with everybody.”
The biggest fundamental area Coach Dannenbring wants to see the team improve before Thursday’s contest against Brookings is its first touch.
“We do a bad pass drill every day,” he said. “Most of the passes (players) get are going to be high or bouncing. They’re not going to be a nice, fast roller at their feet.”
Late in the contest, Coach Dannenbring thought his team got “panicky,” but credited the job team captains Lance Dannenbring and Ty Binde did in calming the team down. In Coach Dannenbring’s eyes, the team created good chances in the last seven minutes of the game despite not scoring.
“We had good movement and good play,” Dave Dannenbring said. “(There are) a lot of good points and a lot of areas to improve, but we’re not even halfway through (the season).”
Yankton, 4-2-1, will get a chance to improve Thursday against the Brookings Bobcats. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. Brandon Valley, 2-4-2, hosts Pierre Saturday.
Despite the Bucks’ result against Brandon Valley, Coach Dannenbring has faith his players will respond.
“This (team) is fun to be around,” he said. “I love being around them because they’re coachable. They’re nice guys and they get along with each other. They know they have to work together. It’s a treat to get to go to practice every day.”
In the JV game, Yankton registered a 6-1 victory behind two goals apiece from Anthony Alfonso and Sean Scott. Patrick Gurney posted six saves in the contest.
