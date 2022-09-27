SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke and fifth-year senior Lolo Weideman have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive and Defensive Peak Performers of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.

Juhnke, honored for the 10th time in her career and fourth time this season, averaged 5.89 kills per set in South Dakota’s opening weekend of league play. The Coyotes started 2-0 with wins over Omaha and Denver. Juhnke contributed match-high kill numbers in both games and tallied her seventh and eighth double-doubles of the season, with 28 kills and 11 digs against Omaha and 25 kills and 17 digs against Denver. Her 28 kills in South Dakota’s 3-1 win over Denver were her career high as well as a Sanford Coyote Sports Center record. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 53 kills to compliment her 28 digs and 10 blocks over the weekend. Her 10 career weekly honors ties for fourth-most in league history.

