SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke and fifth-year senior Lolo Weideman have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive and Defensive Peak Performers of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the 10th time in her career and fourth time this season, averaged 5.89 kills per set in South Dakota’s opening weekend of league play. The Coyotes started 2-0 with wins over Omaha and Denver. Juhnke contributed match-high kill numbers in both games and tallied her seventh and eighth double-doubles of the season, with 28 kills and 11 digs against Omaha and 25 kills and 17 digs against Denver. Her 28 kills in South Dakota’s 3-1 win over Denver were her career high as well as a Sanford Coyote Sports Center record. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 53 kills to compliment her 28 digs and 10 blocks over the weekend. Her 10 career weekly honors ties for fourth-most in league history.
“Elizabeth continued to find ways to impact this team in earning two big wins this weekend,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “She took a lot of swings and handled that workload really well!”
Weideman, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 5.89 digs per set in the first two games of league play for the Coyotes. Weideman recorded a career-high 34 digs in South Dakota’s win over Denver, which also tied the program record for digs in a four-set match. She also totaled 19 digs and three service aces in the Coyotes’ 3-2 win over Omaha. Over the two-game span, Weideman totaled 53 digs, three service aces, and six assists.
“Lolo was incredible on the defensive end, setting a new career high,” said Williamson. “She set the standard for us, and many people bought in to playing at that high level. Lolo continues to hold herself to a high standard, and I am excited to see what she accomplishes throughout the year.
“Lolo and Elizabeth have been great leaders this year for this team. They are holding themselves and others to a high standard, and it is showing as we progress through the year.”
South Dakota, currently on a 13-game win streak, heads to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on North Dakota State tonight at 7 p.m. The Coyotes take on in-state rival South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Saturday for a point in the South Dakota Showdown Series in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.