The Yankton Gazelles found their offense late, scoring seven runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Harrisburg Tigers built a 10-run lead and held on for a 14-11 victory in each team’s first SDHSAA-sanctioned softball game at Sertoma Park Monday.
After Harrisburg scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 14-4 lead, Gazelles head coach Jill Muth told her team to take it “one at-bat at a time.”
“(The players) battled,” she said. “Each of them had good at bats. Even the ones that got out had good at bats.”
Down 14-9 with runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh, Grace Behrns smoked a ball down the right field line, but Harrisburg first baseman Paxton Dekkers made the catch to record the second out of the inning for the Tigers.
“The girl made a fantastic play,” Muth said. “If that squeaks through there, we could still be playing. We had good at-bats. We worked hard, had positive energy and were cheering each other on.”
Elle Feser hit a 2-RBI single in the next at-bat, but Tori Vellek grounded out to Dekkers to end the contest.
Behrns pitched a complete game for the Gazelles, recording eight strikeouts in the contest.
“She is pretty consistent around the strike zone,” Muth said. “If she’s missing, she’s just missing. That’s something that is going to continue to be a positive for her.”
Muth liked the way Behrns battled throughout the game.
“She had some pitches that didn’t go her way and I’m sure she would like a couple of them back, and that’s the way it goes,” Muth said.
“We came out and scored a few runs in the sixth, then she came out and put a zero up in the seventh and gave us a chance. That’s all we could ask for at that point.”
Harrisburg pitcher Madelyn Ducheneaux struck out seven Gazelles in the contest in six innings. Leia Knutson hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth to give the Tigers an 11-4 lead. Knutson was 4-5 in the contest with five RBIs and four runs.
Muth credited the job her seniors, which include Behrns, Vellek, Elle Feser and Brooklyn Townsend, have done in leading the team.
“Our seniors have done a nice job of communicating with each other, the team and with me. “I told them we’re going to learn as we go. This is going to be a fun season and hopefully we can learn from each other and go from here. I told them we want another chance at this Harrisburg group.”
Feser was 3-5 in the contest with five RBIs. Tori Vellek was also 3-5 with four RBIs for the Gazelles.
Even if the weather was on the cooler side, Muth lauded the Yankton faithful for the atmosphere, as she said it helped fire the players up for the game.
The Gazelles look to bounce back Thursday as they host Brandon Valley. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
Harrisburg won the JV match.
