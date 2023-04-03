The Yankton Gazelles found their offense late, scoring seven runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Harrisburg Tigers built a 10-run lead and held on for a 14-11 victory in each team’s first SDHSAA-sanctioned softball game at Sertoma Park Monday.

After Harrisburg scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 14-4 lead, Gazelles head coach Jill Muth told her team to take it “one at-bat at a time.”

