SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving teams have been picked to finish second in the Summit League as the Summit League on Wednesday released its preseason coaches’ poll.
Both Coyote programs are coming off runner-up performances at the 2022 Summit League Championships.
The men’s team garnered one first-place vote and 38 points to tie league newcomer for swimming and diving Lindenwood for second in the coaches’ poll.
The women’s team, meanwhile, also garnered one first-place vote and finished with 38 points.
Four members of the South Dakota swimming and diving program were named as preseason swimmers and divers to watch by the Summit League.
The four athletes are senior Mack Sathre, freshman Jaden Cardona, fifth-year senior Cassie Ketterling and junior Stella Fairbanks.
Sathre, from Sartell, Minnesota, earned All-Summit League honors in five events (three individual and two relays) at the Summit League Championships. He repeated as Summit champ in the 100 IM while also finishing second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 fly. He swam on a winner 200 free relay team as well as a runner-up 400 free relay quartet.
Cardona, a newcomer from Lake Stevens, Washington, was a three-time state meet place on the one-meter springboard in high school. He finished as the state runner-up as a senior and has been a three time qualifier for the USA Diving national championships.
Ketterling, who hails from Oak Creek, Wisconsin, earned All-Summit League honors in all seven of her events at the Summit League Championships. She won the 100 IM and 400 IM to become just the second Coyote to win multiple individual league titles in the same season. She set four new school records at the Summit championships, 100 IM, 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breast, where she finished second.
Fairbanks, named the 2022 Summit League Women’s Diver of the Year, won the one-meter competition for the second straight season while finishing as the three-meter runner-up. The Highland, Michigan, native, qualified in both events for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships. She’s been honored as the Summit League Diver of the Week five times in each of her first two seasons.
South Dakota has its annual red-white scrimmage meet on Friday at 6 p.m. at the DakotaDome Pool.
